2nd Man Charged in Murder of 7-Year-Old Girl on Fourth of July

Two other men are still being sought by authorities

A second man has been charged with murdering a 7-year-old girl in a shooting at a Fourth of July party in Austin.

Davion Mitchell, described by his lawyer as a local rapper and religious man, is one of three gunmen who opened fire, killing Natalia Wallace and wounding a man believed to be the intended target, according to Cook County prosecutors.

Mitchell, 22, is the second man charged in deadly shooting in the 100 block of North Latrobe Avenue. Two other men are still being sought by authorities.

Reginald Lamar Merrill, 33, was charged in Natalia’s murder last week. Prosecutors said he was the getaway driver.

A Cook County judge ordered Mitchell held without bail.

He is expected back in court on Aug. 3.

