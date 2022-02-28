2nd Infant Dies After Exposure to Recalled Baby Formula Linked to Bacterial Infections, FDA Says

Federal health officials say that a second infant has died after being exposed to powdered baby formula manufactured at a Michigan plant that investigators have linked to bacterial infections.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, the infant became ill due to an Cronobacter sakazakii infection. The rare and dangerous germ can cause blood infections and other serious complications.

The child died after being hospitalized, and federal officials say that the illness may have been a contributing cause of death.

In all, four reports of Cronobacter sakazakii infections have been reported by the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and one Salmonella Newport infection has also been reported in connection with the outbreak.

All five infants who have been sickened have been hospitalized, and two of them have died.

According to the FDA, the infants were exposed to powdered infant formulas manufactured at Abbott Nutrition’s plant in Sturgis, Michigan.

Abbott Nutrition has voluntarily recalled the product, Similac PM 60/40 powdered infant formula, with a lot code of 27032K800, after the reports of the fifth illness.

According to the company, the product is a specialty formula for infants who “would benefit from lower mineral intake.”

Illnesses have also been linked to Similac PM 60/40 cans, with lot code 27032K80. Those have also been recalled by the company.

The infant formula was distributed for sale in the United States and in Israel.

The recall from Abbott Nutrition impacts specific lots of Similac, Alimentum and Elecare products.

Recalled products can be identified by the 7-to-9 digit code and expiration date on the bottom of the package. Products are included in the recall if they have all three of these features in common:

-The first two digits of the 7-to-9 digit code are 22-through-37,AND

-The code on the container contains K8, SH, or Z2, AND

-The expiration date is April 1 or later.

Liquid baby formulas are not included in the recall, and consumers are advised to continue using product that has not been recalled.

According to the FDA, Conrobacter bacteria can cause life-threatening infections or meningitis. Symptoms of sepsis and meningitis can include poor feeding, irritability, temperature changes, yellowed-skin or eyes, grunting breaths and abnormal movements.

If your child is experiencing any of the symptoms, you are encouraged to call a health care provider immediately.