2nd Illinois House Democrat calls for President Biden to withdraw from race

Ahead of a press conference following this week's NATO summit widely seen as a critical moment in President Joe Biden's fledgling reelection campaign, a second Illinois Democrat has called for him to withdraw from the presidential race.

Brad Schneider, who represents the state's 10th congressional district along much of the suburban North Shore, praised Biden's work in office while calling for him to "heroically pass the torch to a new generation of leadership" in a statement Thursday afternoon.

"In passing the torch now, President Biden has a chance to live up to this standard and seal his place in history as one of the greatest leaders our nation, and history, has ever known. He can lead the transition of power to a new generation that can build a stronger party and a stronger nation," Schneider's statement said in part.

Schneider joins 5th District congressman Mike Quigley as the second Illinois Democrat to call for Biden's withdrawal.

In his statement, Schneider called a second Trump administration "an absolute threat to the very core of our nation," saying that Trump is "publicly committed to undermining our constitution and the democratic republic it established."

In addition to Quigley, nine other House Democrats and one Senate Democrat have called for Biden to end his reelection efforts, with concerns over his chances in the November election amplified after a shaky debate performance late last month.

Biden is slated to return to the campaign trail with a trip to the battleground state of Michigan on Friday, ahead of an interview with NBC's Lester Holt on Monday.