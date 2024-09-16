29-year-old driver dead after being ejected from car in fatal crash on I-290 in Chicago

A 29-year-old man was dead on the scene of a traffic crash early Monday on the Eisenhower Expressway on the West Side.

Around 2:20 a.m., state troopers responded to a crash on the eastbound lanes of I-290 on the ramp to Cicero Avenue and found that Terrance K. Mitchell had been ejected from a vehicle, Illinois state police said.

Mitchell, 29, was dead at the scene, state police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

After Mitchell was ejected, the vehicle he was driving crashed into a parked, unoccupied vehicle, officials said.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused Mitchell, of the Austin neighborhood, to crash.

Eastbound lanes of I-290 reopened about 4:25 a.m. after being closed for about two hours.