28-year-old man shot, killed on Lincoln Park sidewalk ID'd

The Cook County Medical Examiner has released the identity of the 28-year-old man shot and killed on a Lincoln Park sidewalk Wednesday night.

According to the medical examiner's office, the man was identified as Kevin Patel, of Chicago. According to the office, Patel was killed in front of his residence.

About 9:20 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a call of a person shot in the 800 block of West Lill Avenue, near the intersection of Lill and Halsted. When officers arrived, they discovered Patel, who had been shot in the chest, on the sidewalk.

Patel was transported to a nearby hospital. He was later pronounced dead, police said.

Video posted to social media shortly after the incident showed several police cars at the scene, along with yellow caution tape around the intersection.

Witnesses said they saw a man and woman fleeing from the scene on foot.

In a message to the community, Ald. Timmy Knudsen, 43rd Ward, said there was no known connection between the victim and any of the suspects.

"This is yet another reminder of the work we have to do as a City to combat violence," the message continued. "I’ve asked the 19th district to increase patrols in the area, and as we head into the summer, I will continue to push City Hall for the resources our Ward needs."

No one was in custody, police said. An investigation remained ongoing.