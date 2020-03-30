273 New Coronavirus Cases Reported in Indiana, Bringing Statewide Total to 1,786

Indiana reported 273 new cases of novel coronavirus on Monday and three additional deaths associated with the illness, according to the state's health department.

The new positive test results bring the state’s total number of confirmed cases to 1,786 with 35 deaths since the pandemic began.

Marion County once again reported the highest number of new cases, with a spike of 135 compared to 20 in Hamilton County and 12 in Lake County.

According to data compiled by the state’s health department as of Sunday, adults between the ages of 60 and 69 have accounted for the most positive tests, with 18.2 percent of confirmed cases in the state coming from that age group.

The state has conducted more than 11,000 coronavirus tests since the pandemic began, according to official figures. A total of 11,658 tests have been administered statewide as of Monday morning.