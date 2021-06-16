27 Shot in Chicago Tuesday, Including 8 in Englewood House and 5 in West Garfield Park

Twenty-seven people were hit by gunfire in Chicago Tuesday, one of the most violent days of the year with 8 shot in a house in Englewood and 5 wounded on the street in West Garfield Park.

A total of eight people were killed, the most homicides in a single day this year, according to Sun-Times data.

The day also saw the city’s third mass shooting in little more than a week. Around 5:40 a.m., four people were shot and killed and four others were seriously wounded when an argument apparently broke out inside a home in the 6200 block of South Morgan Street, according to Chicago police.

Four people were pronounced dead at the scene, three women and a man who lived there. The four others were taken to hospitals, at least two of them in critical condition. A 2-year-old girl was taken from the home and brought to Comer Children’s Hospital for observation, but did not appear injured, police said.

Tuesday night, five people were wounded in West Garfield Park. The group was outside in the 3800 block of West Monroe Street when they were shot, possibly by more than one gunman, about 9:20 p.m., according to police.

A 29-year-old woman was struck in the back, a 39-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and leg, and a 40-year-old man was struck in the shoulder. They were all taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where they are all in good condition. A 38-year-old man and a 33-year-old man were both shot in the legs and taken to Stroger Hospital, where the older man is in critical condition and the younger man is in good condition.

Other shootings:

— About 10:15 p.m., officers found a 26-year-old man on the sidewalk in the 3800 block of West Flournoy Street with gunshot wounds to his head and abdomen, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

— Minutes earlier, a 16-year-old boy was killed and a man was wounded in a shooting in Gage Park on the Southwest Side. The teen and the 20-year-old man were walking in the 5200 block of South Artesian Avenue when someone approached and opened fire about 10:10 p.m., police said. The boy was struck multiple times and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He has not yet been identified. The man suffered three gunshot wounds to the back and was taken to the same hospital, where he was in critical condition. Police said the attacker was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

— A woman was fatally shot in Bronzeville on the South Side. About 6:15 a.m., the 21-year-old was found in an alley with one gunshot wound to the head in the 4500 block of South Wabash, police said. A witness told police they heard a gunshot and found the woman. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman has not yet been identified.

— A man was found shot to death, and another seriously wounded, in a car that crashed into a light pole on Lake Shore Drive in Gold Coast. The silver Nissan Sentra was in the northbound lanes of Lake Shore Drive when it crashed in the 1100 block of North Lake Shore Drive around 12:45 a.m., police said. Two of the three people inside had been shot. A 32-year-old man was struck twice in the torso and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. He has not yet been identified. A 20-year-old man was struck twice in the arm and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition was stabilized. The third person, a 25-year-old man, had minor injuries from the crash and was in good condition.

— A 19-year-old boy was shot and wounded while waiting for a bus on the border of Gresham and Grand Crossing on the South Side. The teen was standing in the 1000 block of East 79th Street when two gunmen came up and started shooting around 9:10 a.m., police said. Struck in both legs, paramedics took him to the University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment.

Seven others were wounded in shootings across the city.

Three people were killed, and 18 others wounded in shootings Monday in Chicago.