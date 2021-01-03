27 Shot, 4 Killed, in Chicago So Far This Holiday Weekend

At least four people have been killed and 23 others wounded in citywide shootings so far this holiday weekend.

In the weekend’s latest fatal attack, a 29-year-old man was gunned down while driving in Lawndale on the West Side.

The man was driving west about 9:20 p.m. when someone in another vehicle fired shots at him in the 3100 block of West Ogden Avenue, Chicago police said. He was struck in the head and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he died.

One man was killed and two people were wounded in a drive-by Friday afternoon in Austin on the West Side, according to Chicago police.

About 5:05 p.m., the group was standing in the 4800 block of West Fulton Street when someone inside a passing vehicle fired shots, police said. A 30-year-old man was struck in the hip and chest, and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A 28-year-old woman was struck in the buttocks, and a 29-year-old man was struck in the back, police said. They were also taken to Stroger Hospital, where the woman was in good condition and the man was in serious condition.

The first homicide victim of 2021 was a 58-year-old man shot in Bronzeville on the South Side, police said.

He was driving a Volvo sedan about 3:15 a.m. Friday in the 4700 block of South King Drive when someone fired shots, causing him to drive through a vacant lot and crash in an alley, police said.

He was shot in his neck and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified him as Patrick Patterson.

Thursday evening, a man was killed in a shooting in West Lawn on the Southwest Side.

The man was on the sidewalk about 7 p.m. in the 6000 block of South Kilbourn Avenue when he was shot in the head and chest, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. He was identified as Jorge Chavez, 25, by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

In nonfatal attacks, a 16-year-old girl was critically wounded in a shooting early Sunday in Englewood on the South Side.

About 3:20 a.m., she was walking to a friend’s house in the 6300 block of South Morgan Street when she heard shots and felt pain, police said. She suffered one gunshot wound to the right side and three gunshot wounds to the pelvis.

The girl was transported to Saint Bernard Hospital in critical condition but was stabilized, police said.

Two 16-year-old boys were shot in separate attacks Saturday in Logan Square and Englewood.

The later attack happened about 3:20 p.m., when someone inside a home in the 2300 block of North Ridgeway Avenue fired shots at the teenager, striking him in the thigh, police said. The boy was taken to Norwegian American Hospital in good condition, and was not cooperating with police.

The other 16-year-old boy was critically wounded in a shooting early Saturday morning in Englewood on the South Side.

About 12:55 a.m., the boy was shot in the chest in the back of a building in the 6800 block of South Green Street, police said. He was found unconscious and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

At least 18 more people have been wounded in shootings so far over the extended holiday weekend, which lasts from 5 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Monday.

Last weekend, 8 people were killed and at least 30 wounded in shootings across Chicago.