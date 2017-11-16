$26K Raised So Far by Ex-Top Cop's Mayoral Exploratory Committee - NBC Chicago
OLY-CHICAGO

$26K Raised So Far by Ex-Top Cop's Mayoral Exploratory Committee

By Mary Ann Ahern

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    $26K Raised So Far by Ex-Top Cop's Mayoral Exploratory Committee
    Getty Images

    As former Chicago Police Superintendent Garry McCarthy weighs whether to run for mayor in 2019, Illinois' Politico Playbook reports his exploratory committee has so far raised $26,000 dollars.

    One of the contributors is former Democratic Senate candidate Blair Hull, who has given $2,500.

    Two months ago a McCarthy supporter initiated the committee with the former top cop saying he wanted to see a path to not only run but win.

    Brian McCormack, the president of the McCarthy campaign fund, told NBC 5 in September the committee was "real" and he was receiving financial commitments from McCarthy supporters.


    Published 3 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC Chicago anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices