26 Residents at Humboldt Park Assisted Living Facility Have Died Due to COVID-19 Complications

Numerous families have been left devastated as 26 residents and a staff member of a Chicago long-term care facility have died as a result of the coronavirus.

According to officials, 52 residents and 28 staff members at the Center Home for Hispanic Elderly in Chicago’s Humboldt Park neighborhood have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

Management at the facility says it has been adhering to all federal and state guidelines to try to help contain the spread of the virus, and that it will continue to enforce those protocols.

“All persons entering Center Home are screened for potential symptoms,” according to a spokesperson. “Center Home has also discontinued communal eating and activities, and has been able to procure and maintain appropriate amounts of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) at all times.”

Facility management also says it cleans and sanitizes to CDC and state regulations. If residents are hospitalized due to COVID-19, they return to the facility when medically stable, and they are placed in a COVID recovery unit, isolated from non-infected residents.

Officials say that all staff and residents of the home will be tested for the virus, regardless of whether they are showing symptoms.

“We are working diligently to stay up-to-date with constantly changing infectious disease control protocols from CDC and IDPH,” a spokesperson said. “Center Home is sanitized and cleaned in accordance with those guidelines, and has hired additional people to do so.”