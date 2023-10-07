26 couples tie the knot hours before running in the Chicago Marathon

On a sunny, slightly chilly Saturday in October, 26 couples who are participating in the Bank of America Chicago Marathon tied the knot in downtown Chicago.

It's part of the Wrigley Building's 3rd annual Dash to the Altar event. Organizers chose 26 couples from their competition to have a unique experience to get married under the Wrigley Building Bridge.

“We were trying to figure out where we wanted to have the wedding, we didn’t have a location in mind," said Ivette Garcia, one of the brides. She and her now husband Luis Tufino were one of the lucky chosen couples.

“Happy that we’re together married at last," Tufino said. "Almost 10 years that we’ve been dating, so I think it’s about time.”

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The two met in college and have been together the past 10 years. They started running together during the pandemic to escape their New York City apartment.

“We slowly started training together and pushing each other," he said. "On the bad days she would push me through those hard and difficult runs.”

Garcia said he offered that same support to her.

"During my days where I didn’t want to run he would usually give me an extra push to motivate me to get out the door," she said.

Their training prepared them for the marathon, but those values prepared them to take the next big step in their lives.

"Not everything is going to be rosy, there’s going to be tough times just like in a run," Tufino said. "But when you pull through there’s always a light at the end, I think we could definitely learn a thing or two from running to apply to a successful and happy marriage.”

The Wrigley Building covers the event and wedding costs as part of the competition prize. Some other couples won a honeymoon and brunch reception at Waldorf Astoria Chicago, a Recover & Relax Basket from Walgreens, and Peet’s Coffee Gourmet Treats.