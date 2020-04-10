North Chicago

$25K Reward Offered in North Chicago Postal Worker Robbery

U.S. Postal Inspection Service

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a pair of teenagers wanted for robbing a mail carrier Monday in North Chicago.

The postal worker was held up about 10:45 a.m. in the 1700 block of Glenn Drive, according to a statement from the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. The suspects, at least one of whom was armed, stole his personal property but did not take any mail or keys.

Both suspects were described as boys in their late teens between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-8, authorities said. Both were skinny with “average eyebrows.”

One suspect wore a blue hoodie, a blue bandana covering his face, blue skinny jeans and white shoes, the postal inspection service said. The other wore a black hoodie, a black baseball cap, a black bandana covering his face, blue skinny jeans and white shoes.

The postal inspection service is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the robbers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the postal inspection service at 877-876-2455 and reface case 3030152-ROBB; or North Chicago police at 847-586-8774 in reface to case 20-011773.

