25-Year-Old Rhinoceros Ricko Dies of Acute Illness at Lincoln Park Zoo

Officials announced Ricko, a 25-year-old eastern black rhinoceros, died Friday at the Lincoln Park Zoo.

“It is with deep sadness that we share the loss of Ricko,” the zoo announced in a statement on Facebook. “Ricko presented with an acute illness, and despite extensive treatment and supportive care provided by Veterinary and Animal Care staff, he died on April 8.”

Ricko arrived at the zoo in 2009 from the zoo in Birmingham, Alabama, the statement said.

"We invite you to share fond memories of Ricko. Our sympathies to Animal Care and Veterinary staff who cared for Ricko, and to everyone to whom he was special,” the statement said.