25-Year-Old Man Reported Missing After Leaving Party in Lincoln Park

Chicago police are asking the public's help to locate Peter Salvino, a 25-year-old man who hasn't been seen since leaving a party early Sunday in Lincoln Park, authorities said.

Salvino left a party in the 2400 block of North Geneva Terrace in the early morning hours, authorities said. He last made contact with family through FaceTime at approximately 12:15 a.m. Sunday.

Salvino, who is approximately 6 feet tall, was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and maroon pants at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Area Three Special Victims Unit at 312-744-8266.