25 Shot, 3 Fatally, in Weekend Violence Across Chicago

Three people were killed and 22 others wounded in shootings across Chicago this weekend, including a man who was killed Friday night in Englewood on the South Side.

About 10:35 p.m., officers found the 27-year-old lying unresponsive on the street in the 900 block of West 61st Street, Chicago police said.

He had suffered gunshot wounds to the abdomen and leg and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He was identified as Bryone Dupart by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

There were no witnesses to the shooting and no additional details available, according to police.

A 36-year-old man was shot to death early Sunday in Humboldt Park on the Northwest Side.

Duntae Manuel was sitting in a vehicle about 12:30 a.m. in the 3900 block of West Thomas Street when the gunman approached him on foot and fired shots, police said.

He was shot in the head and body and was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t yet released details on his death.

Hours earlier, a 30-year-old woman was fatally shot late Saturday in Roseland on the Far South Side.

About 10:20 p.m., she was in the driver’s seat of a vehicle in the 500 block of East 103rd Street, when shots were fired, police said. She was struck in the head, body, and rushed to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she was pronounced dead.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details on her death.

In nonfatal attacks, a 16-year-old boy was hurt in a shooting early Monday in West Pullman in the Far South Side.

The teen boy was standing on the sidewalk about 2:45 a.m. in the first block of East Kensington Avenue when someone inside a dark-colored vehicle fired shots, police said. He was shot in the leg and self-transported in good condition to St. Margaret Hospital in Hammond, Indiana, police said.

Officers initially said the boy was killed in the incident, according to police.

On Saturday, a man was shot in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

The 62-year-old was standing outside about 6:10 a.m. in the 3900 block of West Monroe Street when someone opened fire, striking him in the leg, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital.

Also Saturday, another 16-year-old boy was shot in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

About 5:10 p.m., he was standing in the 3300 block of West 28th Street, when a vehicle approached, two people got out and fired shots, police said. He was struck in both legs, the hand, and rushed to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

At least 19 others were wounded in shootings between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday.

Last weekend, 27 people were wounded, five fatally, in citywide shootings.