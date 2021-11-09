Hyde Park

24-Year-Old Man Dies After Attempted Armed Robbery in Hyde Park: Police

A 24-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon after an attempted armed robbery in Chicago's Hyde Park neighborhood, according to authorities.

In the 900 block of East 54th Place at approximately 1:54 p.m., the man was on the sidewalk when a vehicle pulled up and another man exited, produced a gun and demanded property, police said.

The man fired shots at the 24-year-old, striking him in the chest, according to police.

Officials said the man re-entered the vehicle and headed west on 54th Place.

The 24-year-old was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said Area One Detectives are investigating.

