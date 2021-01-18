24 Shot, 6 Fatally, Across Chicago This Weekend

Twenty-four people were shot, six fatally, in citywide gun violence over the weekend.

Two teenagers were killed and another was critically wounded in three separate attacks Saturday and Sunday. Another shooting early Sunday left a man dead and two others critically injured in a Grand Crossing apartment building hallway.

By Sunday night, it was deadlier weekend than last, when five were killed and 25 others wounded between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday.

Homicides

In the latest fatal shooting, a 26-year-old woman was killed while driving Sunday night in Garfield Park on the West Side.

Someone pulled up alongside the woman and fired shots at her about 11:10 p.m. as she was stopped at a red light in the 700 block of North Hamlin Avenue, Chicago police said.

The woman was struck twice in the head and taken to Stroger Hospital, where she died, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released her identity.

A 14-year-old boy was killed in a shooting earlier Sunday evening in Belmont Central on the Northwest Side.

About 6 p.m., the teen was in the 5900 block of West Fullerton Avenue when he suffered a gunshot wound to the body, Chicago police said.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details on the fatality.

Early Sunday morning, a teenage girl was fatally shot in Lawndale on the West Side.

Authorities responded about 4:20 a.m. to the 1200 block of South Kedvale Avenue and found the 17-year-old with a gunshot wound to her chest, police said.

She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 4:59 a.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The girl was identified as Demyra Thornton of Oakland on the South Side, the medical examiner’s office said.

Less than two hours before that shooting, three men were shot, one fatally, in an apartment building in Grand Crossing on the South Side.

Someone opened fire about 2:50 a.m. in the fourth-floor hallway of the building in the 6400 block of South King Drive, Chicago police said.

A 24-year-old was shot in the back and left side of his torso, while a 42-year-old was shot in the elbow and arm, police said. The third man, 20, was struck in the armpit and leg.

They were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where the 42-year-old was pronounced dead, police said. The two other men were listed in critical condition.

The man who died was identified as Mark Chalmers, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Saturday morning, a man was killed and another wounded in a Calumet Heights shooting on the South Side.

They were on the sidewalk about 12:25 a.m. in the 9200 block of South Blackstone Avenue when someone opened fire, police said. A 32-year-old was shot in his chest and died at the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. His name wasn’t immediately released. Another man, 31, was in critical condition.

On Friday, a man was shot dead in Brainerd on the South Side. Ryan Oglesby, 30, was sitting in a vehicle about 5:45 p.m. in the 8900 block of South Racine Avenue when someone drove by in an SUV and fired shots, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He was shot in the head and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died.

Nonfatal shootings

Saturday night, a 15-year-old girl was critically wounded in a shooting in Little Village. The girl was sitting in the passenger seat of a parked vehicle about 9:45 p.m. in the 3400 block of West 21st Street when she heard shots fired, police said. She was shot in the chest and back and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

In the weekend’s earliest reported shooting, a 29-year-old man was shot Friday in Englewood on the South Side. The man was on the sidewalk about 5 p.m. in the 1600 block of West 59th Street when he heard shots and felt pain, police said. He was struck in the foot and transported to Saint Bernard Hospital in good condition.

At least 13 other people were wounded in shootings across Chicago between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday.