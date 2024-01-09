$23M in CPS tech devices lost or stolen, new inspector general report finds

What happened to $23 million worth of tech devices at Chicago Public Schools? In a wide-ranging annual report detailing the more than 2,000 complaints received by CPS' inspector general's office, IG William Fletcher said the schools need a complete overhaul on how to track lost or stolen laptops and other tech devices.

"We’re looking at fraud, waste, misconduct," Fletcher said.

Fletcher's office found 77,000 laptops and other tech devices worth $23 million to be lost or stolen.

"In the same year where these devices were reported lost or stolen, the district, CPS, spent $124 million on tech assets," he said

Reema Amin, a reporter for Chalkbeat, a nonprofit news organization, noted: “In reality the district doesn't really have a reliable way to track where their devices are going or really to hold staff and students and families accountable."

Chalkbeat and WBEZ first disclosed how CPS spent $308 million in COVID relief money on technology without a reliable tracking plan.

The IG is offering 16 recommendations, and "the district has agreed in varying degrees to act on all 16 of those recommendations," Amin said.

Last year the IG also received 446 sexual misconduct complaints. The office determined 7% were sexual acts, while 26% were other sexual misconduct allegations and 67% were guideline violations.

Fletcher said that includes "giving students rides without informing the parents or the school, texting with students late at night. Those allegations may not be sexual on their face but have to be investigated because, if not, they could lead to much more serious misconduct."

During the pandemic, the government offered Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, but the IG said CPS employees lied on their applications and did not qualify. In total 810 employees took PPP loans, and in the last year, 16 of them were fired or resigned once questions were asked.

Fletcher said his office is not done.

"We have focused our investigation on year-round employees who are high-dollar earners who know better than to cheat the government," Fletcher said.

CPS released a written statement reacting to the report. On the 77,000 lost laptops and other tech devices, CPS said, "the majority of the 77,000 assets … were well over 5 years old." The district added, "the typical lifespan of a computer is five years. Many of the lost assets were thrown out by schools due to their age."