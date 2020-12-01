chicago parking ban

232 Cars Towed on First Night of Winter Parking Ban

Fewer drivers were caught unaware than last year, when 248 cars were towed on the same night

The city towed 232 cars early Tuesday on the first day of the winter parking ban.

Although the drivers face at least $235 in fines, fewer drivers were caught unaware than last year, when 248 cars were towed on the same night, according the Department of Streets and Sanitation spokeswoman Cristina Villarreal.

The annual parking ban is enforced on 107 miles of roads regardless of snow from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m., from Dec. 1 to April 1.

Towed vehicles are taken to impound lots at 10301 S. Doty Ave. or 701 N. Sacramento Blvd.

A separate, snow-related parking ban exists year-round on 500 miles of other roads when 2 inches of snow falls.

The bans were implemented after major snowstorms in 1967 and 1979 in order to help plows respond.

A map of affected streets can be found on the city’s website.

