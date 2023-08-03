23-year-old mother of 3 killed in Auburn Gresham shooting, 2-year-old son awaiting surgery

A woman fatally shot in Auburn Gresham Wednesday was a young mother of three and her 2-year-old son who was wounded in the same attack now awaits surgery, according to a GoFundMe started by the child’s godparent.

The woman, 23, was with her son, the boy’s father and another man standing on the sidewalk about 3:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of West 81st Street when a black vehicle approached and multiple assailants stepped out and fired toward the group, Chicago Police Chief of Patrol Brian McDermott told reporters.

The woman, identified in the GoFundMe as Anna Foster, had just picked up the boy from daycare.

She was struck multiple times and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she later died, authorities said.

The boy was shot in the foot and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition, officials said.

One man, 62, was shot in the back, officials said. His condition was stabilized. A second man, 29, was shot in the foot and was listed in good condition.

Foster has two other young children, including a 5-month-old, according to the GoFundMe page.

“Now what are her babies to do, without their mom,” godparent Barbara Love wrote on the page. “There was not a day that went by, that I didn’t receive a call, text, video or picture of her babies, my GOD children.”

Detectives recovered the vehicle used and believe the shooting was targeted, McDermott said.

Love launched a GoFundMe to help pay for a memorial and a fund to support the children. As of Thursday afternoon, the page had only raised $10.

There was no one in custody.