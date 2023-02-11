Chatham

23-Year-Old Man Shot to Death in Chatham

By Sun Times Wire

A man was shot and killed early Friday in the Chatham neighborhood.

The man, 23, was in an alley in the 8400 block of South Wabash Avenue when someone approached him and shot him multiple times about 2:30 a.m., Chicago police said.

He suffered gunshot wounds throughout his body, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No one was in custody.

