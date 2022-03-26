23 Eateries Named to Michelin's Chicago Restaurant Guide

From a variety of popular eateries across the city, 23 restaurants have been added to the Michelin Guide Chicago, earning an esteemed review from acclaimed culinary inspectors.

Restaurants were added to the guide to help food lovers discover newly revered dining spots before the annual Bib Gourmands and Stars are announced.

“By revealing some of the new additions made by our inspectors throughout the year, we enhance our digital tools to further strengthen the ties that bind us to food lovers,” said Gwendal Poullennec, international director of The MICHELIN Guides. “We hope that these regular revelations and updates to the selection throughout the year will provide opportunities to highlight the profession and invite everyone to discover and support the restaurants around them.”

Here are the new additions and locations:

Adorn, 120 E. Delaware Pl.

Alla Vita, 564 W Randolph St.

Andros Taverna, 2542 N Milwaukee Ave.

Apolonia, 2201 S Michigan Ave.

Azul Mariscos + Muelle, 1177 N Elston Ave.

Bloom Plant Based Kitchen, 1559 N Milwaukee Ave.

Chikatana, 850 W Fulton Market

Claudia, 1952 N Damen Ave.

Elina's, 1202 W Grand Ave.

En Passant, 3010 W Diversey Ave.

Esmé, 2200 N Clark St.

Galit, 2429 N Lincoln Ave.

Hinoki Sushiko, 1465 W Willow St.

Jinsei Mottom, 564 W Randolph St.

KŌMO, 738 W Randolph St.

Kumiko, 630 W Lake St

NoodleBird, 2957 W Diversey Ave.

Provaré, 1421 W Chicago Ave.

Robert Et Fils, 4229 N Lincoln Ave.

Rose Mary, 932 W Fulton St.

Venteux, 224 N Michigan Ave.

The Coach House by Wazwan, 1742 W. Division St.

Tortello Pastificio, 1746 W Division St.

For the full list with inspector notes, click here.