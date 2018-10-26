23 Chicago Gang Members Charged in Federal Indictment

Twenty-three members of a Chicago street gang were arrested in the city this week, some facing multiple murder charges, after they allegedly terrorized a South Side Chicago neighborhood.

Authorities announced charges against the leader and several high-ranking members of the gang known as Goonie Boss Friday afternoon. The charges include federal racketeering and state murder and gun charges.

Members of the gang, which is a faction of the Gangster Disciples, were accused of terrorizing the city’s Englewood neighborhood and five were believed to be responsible for a total of 11 murders.

Four members were accused of "participating in a criminal organization that murdered its rivals, intimidated witnesses to crimes, and publicly boasted about their gang activities on social media," according to the U.S. Attorney's office. They were charged in the indictment with 10 murders, six attempted murders and two assaults. A fifth member was charged with the 11th murder in state court.

Indictments filed in both state and federal court followed a joint FBI and Chicago Police investigation, officials said.

"Whether you’re a trigger puller, a drug dealer who uses guns and violence to protect your drug spot, or a felon who illegally posseses firearms in this neighborhood, you should expect to be prosecuted to the full extent of the law," U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois John Lausch said in a news conference Friday.

According to the indictments, 22-year-old Romeo Blackman, 22-year-old Terrence Smith, 27-year-old Jolicious Turman and 21-year-old Nathaniel McElroy were each charged with racketeering conspiracy, accused of being involved a "longstanding, violent feud with several rival gang factions in the Englewood neighborhood."

Blackman, who officials identified as the leader of the gang, allegedly murdered 21-year-old Johnathon Johnson, 24-year-old Alonzo Williams, 18-year-old Stanley Bobo, 25-year-old Krystal Jackson, 26-year-old Andre Donner, 19-year-old Davon Horace and 38-year-old Gerald Sias.

Members of the gang are also accused of murdering 34-year-old Kenneth Whittaker, 19-year-old Gerald Bumper and 34-year-old Ramal Hicks.

The murders each took place within the last four years, the indictment states.

Christian Sivels, 19, was also charged in the state with first-degree murder for the killing of 26-year-old David Easley.

Several others were also charged with firearm offenses.

Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the charges aim to “significantly disrupt gang activity.”