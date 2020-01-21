22nd Cold-Related Death Reported in Cook County This Season

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office reported the county's 22nd cold-related death of the season Tuesday.

The 96-year-old man was pronounced dead on January 20 in the 7000 block of Birch St in Bridgeview.

The Medical Examiner ruled that the man died as a result of hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, with cold exposure and diabetes as contributing factors.

The manner of death was ruled an accident.

The first confirmed death of the season occurred Nov. 1 in Avondale, according to officials.

Last season, 60 people died of cold-related causes in Cook County between Sept. 14, 2018 and May 23, 2019.