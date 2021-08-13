22 Winners Picked From Across State in $100K Illinois Vaccine Lottery Drawing

Twenty-two winners were chosen during the sixth $100,000 drawing of Illinois' COVID vaccine lottery.

The winners were picked from across the state, with several in the Chicago area selected, including in Joliet, Plainfield, Hanover Park, Aurora, Mundelein, Arlington Heights and Chicago locations.

The Illinois Department of Public Health said it notified winners by phone or email Thursday. The list of regions where each winner is from included:

Region 1: Boone County and Winnebago County

Region 2: Bloomington and Normal

Region 3: Christian County and Springfield

Region 4: Two residents from Granite City

Region 5: Williamson County and Wayne County

Region 6: Fayette County and Urbana

Region 7: Joliet and Plainfield

Region 8: Hanover Park and Aurora

Region 9: Mundelein and Lake County

Region 10: Arlington Heights and Cook County

Region 11: Two residents from Chicago (which makes up the entirety of this region)

Each winner will be awarded a $100,000 cash prize.

"Illinoisans from those cities and counties should keep their phones on and check their emails regularly to find out if they’ve won," IDPH said in a statement.

Health officials will call from 312-814-3524 and/or email from DPH.communications@illinois.gov.

"No personal information will be requested in the initial phone or email notification," according to IDPH. "Winners will have seven days to securely complete, sign and send the authorization form to IDPH to accept their prizes. The Illinois Lottery will then guide winners through the claims process."

Winners will be announced eight days after each drawing unless they choose to remain anonymous.

Only two drawings remain for August, with three $100K prizes and two $1 million prizes to be handed out.

IDPH said the last day to get vaccinated to be entered for the final drawing is Aug. 18. That's when IDPH "will take the final tally of vaccinated residents and automatically enter them into lotteries for two $1 million cash prizes for adults and 17 scholarships for kids."