21-Year-Old Woman Shot in Car on Near North Side

A 21-year-old woman was wounded in a shooting Saturday morning on the Near North Side.

Around 4:30 a.m. Saturday on the 100 block of West Illinois Street, an unidentified man approached the driver’s side of the vehicle the woman was in and displayed a weapon. The man driving attempted to pull away and the suspect shot at it, striking the woman in both her legs, Chicago police said.

The man drove the woman to Northwestern Hospital where she was listed in serious condition.

No arrests have been made. Area Three detectives are investigating.