21-Year-Old Woman Missing Since January Found Dead in Little Village

A 21-year-old woman who was missing since January was found dead in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood earlier this week, officials said.

A body recovered on Wednesday near the intersection of 24th Place and Western Avenue has been identified as Rosa Chacon, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said.

A missing persons report filed with Chicago police shows that Chacon was last seen on Jan. 18 near the area of the 2800 block of S. St. Louis Ave., where Chacon was seen entering an Uber vehicle.

“We’ve been looking and searching for months and months. Uber hasn’t helped us, the police has not helped us, we had to have a private investigator to come out and look and they got a lead and they are the ones that helped us out,” Vanessa Delossantos, a family friend said.

Chacon's father said that phone calls went unanswered each day after she went missing, as the family remains without answers.

The cause of death for Chacon has yet to be determined, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

Uber told NBC 5 that they are continuing to investigate Chacon's disappearance as well.