A homicide investigation was underway in northwest suburban Streamwood, police said, after a 21-year-old woman and a 10-year-old girl were stabbed to death inside a townhome Wednesday night, with police searching for a suspect connected to the crime believed to be "armed and dangerous."

According to the Village of Streamwood, officers at 7:50 p.m. were dispatched to a home in the Woodland Heights East subdivision near McKool and Miller Avenues. The scene remained active overnight and into early Thursday morning, with law enforcement blocking off the complex with crime scene tape, and a Major Case Assistance Team command center set up nearby.

According to the Cook County Medical Examiner, the two people found dead inside the home were identified as Janiya Jenkins, 21, of Streamwood; and Uyani Jones, 10, of Streamwood.

Police said preliminary information suggested the incident was isolated, and there is currently no threat to the public.

Approximately 15 miles east, in suburban Bensenville, police late Wednesday night were notified of a "potential crime" in Streamwood, the village said, with officers locating a suspect's car in Redmond Park. A perimeter was immediately established, the village said, and an extensive search of the park was conducted with the assistance of drones and search dogs. Area law enforcement, along with the Cook County Sheriff's Office and DuPage County Sheriff's Office were also on site, the village said.

The village added that the case had been turned over to the Major Case Assistance Team and Streamwood Police.

Police in Streamwood later identified the suspect, who was last seen in Bensenville, as 25-year-old Jalonie Jenkins.

"Jalonie is armed and dangerous," police said, "and his last known location was in Bensenville. Call 911 if he is seen, please do not approach him."

Thursday afternoon, there was a large police and emergency presence in Redmond Park near a pond. with several suburban police and fire departments on scene.

The Major Case Assistance Team, known as MCAT, is a multi-jurisdictional team made up of 24 agencies from across the Chicago suburbs that assist in homicide and other significant investigations.

According to the Village of Streamwood website, MCAT contains units in investigations, accident reconstruction, forensic investigation, officer involved death investigations, and a surveillance team.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.