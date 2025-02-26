21-year-old Chicago man charged in 5 separate 2020 murders: report

A 21-year-old Chicago man has been charged in connection with five separate murders in 2020, along with four attempted murders that took place the same year, police said.

Antonio Reyes, who has been jailed since he was 17 according to the Chicago Sun-Times, was charged in five separate murders that took place in 2020.

Police did not reveal the dates and locations of the five murders Reyes was charged with, nor the four attempted murders. Reyes was initially jailed when he was 17 after he allegedly killed a man after breaking up with his girlfriend, the Sun-Times report said.

According to the Sun-Times, Reyes was 16 at the time he allegedly shot 20-year-old Claudio Cossio on April 5, 2020, one of eight attacks within a nine-month timespan that Reyes has been linked to.

The Sun-Times reported that Reyes was arraigned Tuesday for Cossio's murder, along with the murders of Francisco Magana in March, Damian Duran in May, and Jose Martinez and Justin Gonzalez, killed a day apart in November 2020.

Reyes was previously charged with attempted murder for a shooting two weeks later on Thanksgiving Day in Gage Park, which left a 27-year-old man seriously wounded, according to the Sun-Times.

The Sun-Times reported that Reyes has been jailed since December 2020 for the June murder of Luis Davalos Garcia.

There was no further information available.