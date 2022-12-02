20K New COVID Cases, 57 Deaths Reported in Last Week, Illinois Health Officials Say

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 20,495 new COVID cases over the past week, as well as 57 additional deaths, as it warned of an increase in COVID and other respiratory viruses across the state.

A total of 63 Illinois counties have been categorized at an "elevated" COVID community level as of the most recent week, ending Nov. 18, marking an increase from 46 counties the previous week.

In all 3,885,397 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the state since the pandemic began, according to the latest data from IDPH. The additional 57 deaths bring the state to 35,494 confirmed COVID fatalities.

As of midnight Thursday, 1,509 patients were hospitalized in Illinois due to COVID. Of those patients, 161 are in ICU beds and 45 were on ventilators. The preliminary seven-day case rate was said to be 161 cases per 100,000 residents.

Over the past seven days, the state’s daily vaccination average increased to 13,865 doses, per IDPH data. Since last Friday, 97,052 doses were administered across the state.

More than 23 million vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois since vaccinations began in December 2020. More than 70% of Illinois resident are fully vaccinated against COVID, with more than 78% receiving at least one dose. At least 16% have received the bivalent booster dose, according to officials.

Across the state, 12 counties are at a "high" COVID community level, while 51 are said to be at "medium."

At the "high" level, the CDC recommends that all people in the area wear a mask indoors regardless of vaccination status. Those who are immunocompromised, the CDC suggests avoiding "non-essential indoor activities" in public places.

In the counties at "medium" risk level, the CDC recommends the elderly and immunocompromised wear a mask in indoor public places and receive COVID vaccinations and booster shots, if eligible.