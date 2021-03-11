20K COVID Vaccination Appointments to be Released Friday at 5 Chicago-Area Sites

Approximately 20,000 first-dose coronavirus vaccination appointments for those eligible in Phases 1A and 1B will open Friday at noon for five Chicago-area sites, officials announced.

Cook County Health said the following vaccination sites will receive doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines:

Tinley Park Convention Center (Moderna)

Triton College (Pfizer)

South Suburban College (Pfizer)

North Riverside Health Center (Pfizer)

Des Plaines (Pfizer, the week of March 15)

All vaccinations are by appointment only, health officials noted, with proof of eligibility in Phases 1A or 1B. The appointments can be made online at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov or by calling (833) 308-1988.

Nine rural Illinois hospitals will also be receiving additional COVID vaccine doses from the state as part of a new program aimed at expanding equitable distribution, according to officials.

On Thursday, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health announced the nine rural critical access hospitals that were selected as part of the Safety Net Direct Vaccine Allocation Pilot Program that will provide hundreds of doses to each site per week.

The state will provide a total of nearly 6,000 doses of the vaccine to the nine hospitals in addition to the existing allocations that the state already is distributing to health care sites.

The effort marks the next phase of the vaccine pilot program that was announced last week in which five health centers and four hospitals received vaccine supply from the federal government.

The nine hospitals include: