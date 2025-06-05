2025 Summerfest headliner pulls out of lineup due to ‘urgent family matter'

A headliner set to play at Milwaukee's popular 2025 Summerfest has been pulled from the lineup due to an "urgent family matter."

The Wisconsin summer music festival, which takes place over the course of three summer weekends, posted about the lineup change Thursday.

"Lineup Update: Unfortunately, due to an urgent family matter, Whiskey Myers is no longer able to perform at the festival this year, but we're thrilled to share that they will be back for the 2026 festival," the post said.

The band was slated to play at June 21 at the Miller Lite Oasis stage as the 10 p.m. as the stage-closing headlining act, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

The festival went on to say that a new artist to replace the spot left open by Whiskey Myers would be announced soon.

An Instagram post from the country rock band said several other shows as part of the band's "What we were born to do" tour would also be postponed.

"We hate to miss these shows, but family comes first," the post went on to say. "Thank y'all for understanding, and we can't wait to see you again soon."

The post from Whiskey Myers also said that refunds were available at the original point of purchase, but Summerfest's website lists all sales as final, with no refunds issued "for any reason." The site said the show may issue a refund in its sole discretion on a case-by-case basis."

Summerfest did not immediately respond to NBC Chicago's request for comment.

Summerfest 2025 takes place in Milwaukee across 12 stages over the weekends of June 19-21, June 26-28 and July 3-5. More than 600 artists are set to perform, with other headliners and bands including The Head and the Heard, Chicago, Def Leppard, The Killers, Megan Thee Stallion, Dispatch and more.

Tickets for Summerfest 2025 are currently on sale, with different passes available. General admission tickets start at $30, but do not include tickets to shows at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

More information about Summerfest can be found here.