With summer in full swing, festivals offer a chance to soak up some sun while celebrating art, music, food and more.
Chicago is known to host a plethora of street fairs, art shows and music festivals, but for those who live a bit further out, there’s no shortage of suburban fests to celebrate throughout the warmer months.
Here’s a list of over 100 of this year’s summer festivals and events in the Chicago suburbs.
Addison
Rock ‘N Wheels
When: Thursdays, June 5 – Aug. 28
Where: 1 Friendship Plaza
Who: Lineup varies by date
Arlington Heights
Sounds of Summer Concerts
When: Thursdays, June 5 – Aug. 28
Where: Harmony Park, Arlington Heights
Who: Varies by date
Frontier Days Festival
When: July 2-6
Where: Recreation Park
Who: 7th Heaven, Dishwalla and more
Aurora
City of Lights Film Festival
When: Sept. 18-20
Where: Venues to be announced
Who: To be announced
Food Truck Fest
When: Sept. 26
Where: Benton Street, from River to Broadway
What: Food trucks, activities and music
Barrington
Metra Lot Concerts
When: June 20, July 25, Aug. 25
Where: North Commuter Lot
Who: Varies by date
Barrington Summer Concert Series
When: Wednesdays, July 9 – Aug. 6
Where: Citizens Park
Who: Varies by date
Barrington Hills
Barrington Hills Fall Festival
When: Sept. 14
Where: Barrington Hills Park District Riding Center
What: Living horse museum, exotic animal show and more
Buffalo Grove
Buffalo Grove Summer Concert Series
When: Select dates, June 20 – Aug. 22
Where: Mike Rylko Community Park Amphitheater
Who: Varies by date
Buffalo Grove Days
When: Aug. 28 – Sept. 1
Where: Mike Rylko Community Park
Who: Mike & Joe, Beyond the Blond and more
Des Plaines
Taste of Des Plaines
When: June 13-14
Where: Library Plaza
Who: 7th Heaven, Hairbangers Ball and more
Food Truck Round Up
When: July 22, Aug. 19, Sept. 9
Where: Varies by date
What: Varies by date
Downers Grove
Downers Grove Summer Concert Series
When: Tuesdays, June 3 – Aug. 12
Where: Fishel Park
Who: Varies by date
Rotary GroveFest
When: June 19-22
Where: Downtown Downers Grove
Who: Hello Weekend, Wedding Banned and more
Elmhurst
Wednesday Nights Live
When: Wednesdays, June 4 – Aug. 6
Where: Elmhurst City Centre, North York Stage
Who: Varies by date
Elmhurst Greek Festival
When: June 13-15
Where: St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church
Who: Elena Mpasi, Konstantina Skalioti, Nikos Koutras and more
Evanston
Starlight Concert and Movie Series
When: Select dates, June 10 – Aug. 30
Where: Location varies by date
Who: Performer or movie varies by date
Main Street Fair
When: June 28
Where: Main Street
Who: Nora O’Connor, Suite Mollie and more
Downtown Evanston Summer Sounds
When: Thursdays, July 10 – Sept. 4
Where: Fountain Square
Who: Varies by date
Evanston Folk Festival
When: Sept. 6-7
Where: Dawes Park
Who: Iron & Wine, Margo Price and more
Taste of Evanston
When: Sept. 21
Where: Charles Gates Dawes House
Who: Participating restaurants here
Glen Ellyn
Friday Summer Concert Series on Main
When: Fridays, May 16 – Sept. 5
Where: Main Street
Who: Varies by date
Summer Break at the Lake
When: June 26 (all ages) – 27 (21+)
Where: Lake Ellyn Park
Who: Good Clean Fun, Rock The Ivory and American English
Jazz Up Music Festival
When: July 12
Where: 499 Main St.
Who: Ari Brown group, Thaddeus Tukes group and more
Taste of Glen Ellyn and Carnival
When: Aug. 14-17
Where: College of DuPage
Who: Infinity, 7th Heaven and more
Glencoe
Glencoe Al Fresco
When: July 11, 18, 25
Where: Writers Theatre and Women’s Library Club Park
Who: To be announced
Glencoe Festival of Art
When: July 19-20
Where: 700 Vernon Ave.
Who: 110 artists and live music
Glenview
Bearfoot in the Park Concert Series
When: Wednesdays June 4 – Aug. 6
Where: Jackman Park Gazebo, Lehigh and Prairie
Who: Varies by date
Summer Fest
When: June 21
Where: Lehigh from Glenview to Washington
Who: Heard Immunity and Sweeney
Art at the Glen
When: July 26-27
Where: 2030 Tower Dr.
Who: The festival is slated to host 130 artists.
Glenview Blocktoberfest
When: Sept. 27
Where: Glenview Road between Church and Pine
Who: Sixteen Candles
Highland Park
Bitter Jester Music Festival
When: Various dates June 2-28
Where: Varies by date
Who: Full lineup can be found here.
Taste of Highland Park
When: June 20-21
Where: Port Clinton Square
Who: Too Hype Crew, Queenflash, DJ Madrid
Downtown Concerts at Port Clinton
When: Select Fridays, July 11 – Sept. 26
Where: Port Clinton Square
Who: Varies by date
Port Clinton Art Festival
When: Aug. 23-24
Where: 600 Central Ave.
Who: Two-hundred artists are scheduled to be present.
Highwood
Inferno Fest
When: June 25
Where: Everts Park
What: Music by Wall of Denial and a Carolina reaper empanada eating contest.
Highwood Days with Taste of Highwood
When: July 17-20
Where: Carnival at Downtown Highwood Metra Station Parking Lot, Taste of Highwood location to be determined
What: Carnival rides, live music, restaurants and more
Garlic Fest
When: Aug. 13
Where: Everts Park
What: Competitions for best sweet and savory garlic creations
Hinsdale
Uniquely Thursdays
When: Thursdays, June 12 – Aug. 12, excluding July 3
Where: Burlington Park
Who: Varies by date
Lake Bluff
Artists on the Bluff Summer Arts Festival
When: June 14-15
Where: Village Green
Who: Local artists
Bluffinia Summer Concerts
When: Sundays, July 6 – Aug. 17
Where: Village Green
Who: Varies by date
Lake Forest
Lake Forest Parks and Recreation Summer Concerts
When: Thursdays, June 12 – Aug. 14, excluding July 3
Where: 220 E. Deerpath
Who: Varies by date
Lake Forest Day
When: Aug. 5-6
Where: West Park
Who: CROYA, See Alice, Sincerely Sarlacc
Lake Zurich
Alpine Fest
When: July 18-20
Where: 81 E. Main St.
Who: Hillbilly Rockstarz, ARRA and more
Rock-the-Block
When: Sept. 13
Where: Main Street
Who: Fool House, Breakfast Club, Rosie and the Rivets
Libertyville
Libertyville Days Festival
When: June 12-15
Where: Libertyville
Who: Sneezy, Modern Day Romeos and more
Festival of the Arts
When: Aug. 2-3
Where: Cook Park
Who: Artist applications currently being accepted.
Oktoberfest in Libertyville
When: Sept. 19-20
Where: 345 N. Milwaukee Ave.
What: Live music, food, drinks and more.
Lincolnshire
Summer in the Shire Concert Series
When: June 5, July 10, Aug. 7
Where: Varies by date
Who: Varies by date
Art Festival
When: July 5-6
Where: 450 Village Green
Who: Work from 80 artists
Lincolnwood
Summer Concert Series
When: Thursdays, July 3-31
Where: Proesel Park
Who: Varies by date
Lincolnwood Fest
When: July 24-27
Where: 6915 Kostner Ave.
Who: To be announced
Lisle
Homegrown Arts and Music Festival
When: July 26
Where: 5750 Lakeside Dr.
Who: Pino Farina Band, The Citrosonics and more
Veggie Fest
When: Aug. 9-10
Where: Danada South Park
Who: Gizzae, Afinca’o and more
Lombard
Cruise Nights and Summer Concerts
When: Saturdays, June 14 – Aug. 23
Where: S. Park Avenue, St. Charles Road on Aug. 23 only
Who: Varies by date
Lombard Brew Fest
When: July 19
Where: Parkside Avenue, north of Lilacia Park
Who: Run Forrest Run
Food Truck Social on Maple Street
When: Sept. 6
Where: 23 W. Maple St.
Who: Marlon and the Shakes and Bourbon Aristocracy
Long Grove
Strawberry Fest
When: June 27-29
Where: Downtown Long Grove
Who: Kashmir, Too Fighters and more
Vintage Days
When: July 26-27
Where: Downtown Long Grove
Who: Heroes & Legends Music, Rachel Faul and more
Apple Festival
When: Sept. 26-28
Where: Downtown Long Grove
Who: 7th Heaven, Beyond the Blonde and more
Morton Grove
Morton Grove Days
When: July 3-6
Where: Morton Grove Harrer Park and Civic Center
What: Parade, carnival, fireworks show and more
Mount Prospect
Fridays on the Green
When: Select Fridays, May 30 – Aug. 29
Where: Centennial Green outside Village Hall
Who: Varies by date
Community Band Concerts
When: Mondays, June 23 – July 28
Where: Veterans Memorial Bandshell
Who: Varies by date
Soundscapes Concert Series
When: Thursdays, June 26 – July 31
Where: Veterans Memorial Bandshell
Who: Varies by date
Downtown Block Party
When: July 25-26
Where: Emerson Street and Busse Avenue
Who: Bizar Entertainment
Mount Prospect Celebration of Cultures
When: Aug. 23
Where: Kopp Park
What: Cultural performances, foods and more
Mundelein
Concerts in the Park
When: Sundays, May 25 – Aug. 17
Where: Kracklauer Park
Who: Varies by date
Mundelein Community Days
When: July 3-6
Where: Map here
What: Carnival, games, contests and more
Naperville
Naperville Halal Fest
When: Aug. 2-3
Where: Frontier Park
What: Performances, cuisine and more
Naperville Jaycees’ Last Fling
When: Aug. 29 – Sept. 1
Where: Map to be announced
Who: Schedule to be announced
Swadeshi Mela International Trade Fair
When: Sept. 4-7
Where: Mall of India
What: Vendors, performances and more
Riverwalk Fine Art Fair
When: Sept. 20-21
Where: Main and Jackson along the Riverwalk
Who: Previous years’ artists can be found here.
Northbrook
Grapes on the Green
When: June 14
Where: Downtown Northbrook
Who: Flat Cats
Tuesdays in the Park
When: Tuesdays June 25 – Aug. 6
Where: Village Green Park
Who: Varies by date
Northbrook Days Festival
When: July 30 – Aug. 3
Where: West Metra Commuter Lot, Northbrook Station
Who: Schedule to be announced
Oak Brook
Taste of Oak Brook
When: July 3
Where: Village Sports Core Fields
Who: 16 Candles and Fearless
Summer Concert Series
When: Thursdays, July 10 – Aug. 7
Where: Oaks Amphitheater
Who: Varies by date
Oak Park
Summer Concerts
When: Sundays, June 8 – Aug. 24
Where: Scoville Park
Who: Varies by date
Oaktoberfest
When: Sept. 26-27
Where: Marion Street and North Boulevard, south of Lake Street
Who: To be announced
Oakbrook Terrace
Summer Concerts
When: Fridays, June 27 – Sept. 5
Where: Terrace View Park
Who: Varies by date
Orland Park
Yacht Rock and Soft Rock Night
When: July 12
Where: Centennial Park
Who: Firefall, Ambrosia and Pablo Cruise
British Invasion
When: July 17
Where: Centennial Park West
Who: Rocks Off and American English
Woodstock 69 Revisited
When: July 24
Where: Centennial Park West
Who: Axis, Soul Sacrifice, Creedence Revived
Taste of Orland Park
When: Aug. 1-3
Where: Centennial Park West
Who: Sixteen Candles, Tommy DeCarlo, Jason Scheff and more
Palatine
Sounds of Summer
When: Select dates June 4 – Aug. 7
Where: Fred P. Hall Amphitheater
Who: Varies by date
Palatine Jaycees Hometown Fest
When: July 2-6
Where: Community Park
Who: iPop, Too Much Molly and more
Street Fest
When: Aug. 22-24
Where: Downtown Palatine, Brockway and Slade streets
Who: ARRA, Sixteen Candles and more
Park Ridge
Concerts in the Park
When: Fridays, June 20 – Aug. 15
Where: Hodges Park
Who: Varies by date
Taste of Park Ridge
When: July 10-12
Where: 100 Summit Ave.
Who: Kashmir, The Ginger Road and more
Prospect Heights
Prospect Heights Block Party
When: June 21
Where: 110 W. Camp McDonald Rd.
Who: Modern Day Romeos, Erik Donner and more
Rolling Meadows
Fridays Rock! & Roll in Meadows
When: July 18, Aug. 15, Sept. 12
Where: Kimball Hill Park
Who: Two bands each night
Meadows Fest
When: Sept. 12-14
Where: Details to be announced
Who: Details to be announced
Roselle
Concerts on Main
When: Select Thursdays, June 12 – Aug. 28
Where: Petal Plaza, Downtown Roselle
Who: Varies by date
Concerts in the Park
When: Select Thursdays, June 19 – Sept. 4
Where: Turner Park Pavillion
Who: Varies by date
Taste of Roselle
When: Aug. 1-3
Where: Main Street between Prospect and Howard
Who: To be announced
Schaumburg
Summer Breeze Concert Series
When: Select dates, June 5 – Aug. 23
Where: Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts
Who: Varies by date
Septemberfest
When: Aug. 30 – Sept. 1
Where: Schaumburg Road between Roselle and Plum Grove
Who: Danny Seraphine & CTA and SEMPLE Band
Skokie
Wednesdays on the Green
When: Wednesdays, June 11 – Aug. 13
Where: Village Green
Who: Varies by date
Summer Concert Series
When: Select Sundays, June 29 – Aug. 10
Where: Devonshire Park
Who: Varies by date
Out of Space
When: July 24-27
Where: North Field, Illinois Science & Technology Park
Who: Sylvan Esso, Shakey Graves and more
Backlot Bash
When: Aug. 22-24
Where: Downtown Skokie
Who: Elements, Jesus Jones and more
Tinley Park
Music in the Plaza
When: Select dates, June 21 – Sept. 27
Where: Zabrocki Plaza and Harmony Square Plaza
Who: Varies by date
Tinley Park Block Party
When: July 19-20
Where: Harmony Square
Who: Infinity, Gold Dust Dreams and more
Vernon Hills
Arbortheater Concerts
When: Select Wednesdays, June 18 – Aug. 6
Where: Memorial Arbortheater
Who: Varies by date
Vernon Hills Days
When: July 17-20
Where: Century Park
Who: Too Hype Crew, Starlight City and more
Westmont
Summer Concert Series
When: June 18, July 16, August 13
Where: Varies by date
Who: Varies by date
Taste of Westmont
When: July 10-13
Where: Downtown Westmont on Cass Avenue
Who: Tennessee Whiskey, Hairbangers Ball and more
Wheeling
Rock N’ Run the Runway
When: June 28
Where: Chicago Executive Airport
Who: Wildfire and 7th Heaven
Wilmette
Acoustics on the Corner
When: Fridays and Saturdays, June – September
Where: Corner of Wilmette and Central avenues
Who: Varies by date
Music on the Green
When: June 17, July 15, Aug. 19
Where: Village Hall
Who: Varies by date
Wilmette Art Fair
When: Aug. 2-3
Where: 1141 Central Ave.
Who: Work from 100 artists
Wilmette Block Party
When: Sept. 6
Where: Downtown Wilmette
Who: Sincerely Sarlacc, Dirty Pop, Anthem
Winnetka
Fred’s Garage Band Summer Music Series
When: Wednesdays, June 4 – Oct. 8
Where: Fred’s Garage
Who: Varies by date
Wednesdays in the Woods
When: Wednesdays, June 18 – Aug. 27
Where: Hubbard Woods
Who: Varies by date
Winnetka Music Festival
When: June 20-21
Where: Downtown Winnetka
Who: The Revivalists, Cold War Kids and more
Yorkville
River Fest
When: July 19
Where: Riverfront Park
Who: Back Country Roads, Riplock and Cowby Co. The Country Music Show
Hometown Days Festival
When: Aug. 28-31
Where: Beecher Community Park
Who: Hi Infidelity, The Chicago Experience and more