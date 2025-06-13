With summer in full swing, festivals offer a chance to soak up some sun while celebrating art, music, food and more.

Chicago is known to host a plethora of street fairs, art shows and music festivals, but for those who live a bit further out, there’s no shortage of suburban fests to celebrate throughout the warmer months.

Here’s a list of over 100 of this year’s summer festivals and events in the Chicago suburbs.

Addison

Rock ‘N Wheels

When: Thursdays, June 5 – Aug. 28

Where: 1 Friendship Plaza

Who: Lineup varies by date

Arlington Heights

Sounds of Summer Concerts

When: Thursdays, June 5 – Aug. 28

Where: Harmony Park, Arlington Heights

Who: Varies by date

Frontier Days Festival

When: July 2-6

Where: Recreation Park

Who: 7th Heaven, Dishwalla and more

Aurora

City of Lights Film Festival

When: Sept. 18-20

Where: Venues to be announced

Who: To be announced

Food Truck Fest

When: Sept. 26

Where: Benton Street, from River to Broadway

What: Food trucks, activities and music

Barrington

Metra Lot Concerts

When: June 20, July 25, Aug. 25

Where: North Commuter Lot

Who: Varies by date

Barrington Summer Concert Series

When: Wednesdays, July 9 – Aug. 6

Where: Citizens Park

Who: Varies by date

Barrington Hills

Barrington Hills Fall Festival

When: Sept. 14

Where: Barrington Hills Park District Riding Center

What: Living horse museum, exotic animal show and more

Buffalo Grove

Buffalo Grove Summer Concert Series

When: Select dates, June 20 – Aug. 22

Where: Mike Rylko Community Park Amphitheater

Who: Varies by date

Buffalo Grove Days

When: Aug. 28 – Sept. 1

Where: Mike Rylko Community Park

Who: Mike & Joe, Beyond the Blond and more

Des Plaines

Taste of Des Plaines

When: June 13-14

Where: Library Plaza

Who: 7th Heaven, Hairbangers Ball and more

Food Truck Round Up

When: July 22, Aug. 19, Sept. 9

Where: Varies by date

What: Varies by date

Downers Grove

Downers Grove Summer Concert Series

When: Tuesdays, June 3 – Aug. 12

Where: Fishel Park

Who: Varies by date

Rotary GroveFest

When: June 19-22

Where: Downtown Downers Grove

Who: Hello Weekend, Wedding Banned and more

Elmhurst

Wednesday Nights Live

When: Wednesdays, June 4 – Aug. 6

Where: Elmhurst City Centre, North York Stage

Who: Varies by date

Elmhurst Greek Festival

When: June 13-15

Where: St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church

Who: Elena Mpasi, Konstantina Skalioti, Nikos Koutras and more

Evanston

Starlight Concert and Movie Series

When: Select dates, June 10 – Aug. 30

Where: Location varies by date

Who: Performer or movie varies by date

Main Street Fair

When: June 28

Where: Main Street

Who: Nora O’Connor, Suite Mollie and more

Downtown Evanston Summer Sounds

When: Thursdays, July 10 – Sept. 4

Where: Fountain Square

Who: Varies by date

Evanston Folk Festival

When: Sept. 6-7

Where: Dawes Park

Who: Iron & Wine, Margo Price and more

Taste of Evanston

When: Sept. 21

Where: Charles Gates Dawes House

Who: Participating restaurants here

Glen Ellyn

Friday Summer Concert Series on Main

When: Fridays, May 16 – Sept. 5

Where: Main Street

Who: Varies by date

Summer Break at the Lake

When: June 26 (all ages) – 27 (21+)

Where: Lake Ellyn Park

Who: Good Clean Fun, Rock The Ivory and American English

Jazz Up Music Festival

When: July 12

Where: 499 Main St.

Who: Ari Brown group, Thaddeus Tukes group and more

Taste of Glen Ellyn and Carnival

When: Aug. 14-17

Where: College of DuPage

Who: Infinity, 7th Heaven and more

Glencoe

Glencoe Al Fresco

When: July 11, 18, 25

Where: Writers Theatre and Women’s Library Club Park

Who: To be announced

Glencoe Festival of Art

When: July 19-20

Where: 700 Vernon Ave.

Who: 110 artists and live music

Glenview

Bearfoot in the Park Concert Series

When: Wednesdays June 4 – Aug. 6

Where: Jackman Park Gazebo, Lehigh and Prairie

Who: Varies by date

Summer Fest

When: June 21

Where: Lehigh from Glenview to Washington

Who: Heard Immunity and Sweeney

Art at the Glen

When: July 26-27

Where: 2030 Tower Dr.

Who: The festival is slated to host 130 artists.

Glenview Blocktoberfest

When: Sept. 27

Where: Glenview Road between Church and Pine

Who: Sixteen Candles

Highland Park

Bitter Jester Music Festival

When: Various dates June 2-28

Where: Varies by date

Who: Full lineup can be found here.

Taste of Highland Park

When: June 20-21

Where: Port Clinton Square

Who: Too Hype Crew, Queenflash, DJ Madrid

Downtown Concerts at Port Clinton

When: Select Fridays, July 11 – Sept. 26

Where: Port Clinton Square

Who: Varies by date

Port Clinton Art Festival

When: Aug. 23-24

Where: 600 Central Ave.

Who: Two-hundred artists are scheduled to be present.

Highwood

Inferno Fest

When: June 25

Where: Everts Park

What: Music by Wall of Denial and a Carolina reaper empanada eating contest.

Highwood Days with Taste of Highwood

When: July 17-20

Where: Carnival at Downtown Highwood Metra Station Parking Lot, Taste of Highwood location to be determined

What: Carnival rides, live music, restaurants and more

Garlic Fest

When: Aug. 13

Where: Everts Park

What: Competitions for best sweet and savory garlic creations

Hinsdale

Uniquely Thursdays

When: Thursdays, June 12 – Aug. 12, excluding July 3

Where: Burlington Park

Who: Varies by date

Lake Bluff

Artists on the Bluff Summer Arts Festival

When: June 14-15

Where: Village Green

Who: Local artists

Bluffinia Summer Concerts

When: Sundays, July 6 – Aug. 17

Where: Village Green

Who: Varies by date

Lake Forest

Lake Forest Parks and Recreation Summer Concerts

When: Thursdays, June 12 – Aug. 14, excluding July 3

Where: 220 E. Deerpath

Who: Varies by date

Lake Forest Day

When: Aug. 5-6

Where: West Park

Who: CROYA, See Alice, Sincerely Sarlacc

Lake Zurich

Alpine Fest

When: July 18-20

Where: 81 E. Main St.

Who: Hillbilly Rockstarz, ARRA and more

Rock-the-Block

When: Sept. 13

Where: Main Street

Who: Fool House, Breakfast Club, Rosie and the Rivets

Libertyville

Libertyville Days Festival

When: June 12-15

Where: Libertyville

Who: Sneezy, Modern Day Romeos and more

Festival of the Arts

When: Aug. 2-3

Where: Cook Park

Who: Artist applications currently being accepted.

Oktoberfest in Libertyville

When: Sept. 19-20

Where: 345 N. Milwaukee Ave.

What: Live music, food, drinks and more.

Lincolnshire

Summer in the Shire Concert Series

When: June 5, July 10, Aug. 7

Where: Varies by date

Who: Varies by date

Art Festival

When: July 5-6

Where: 450 Village Green

Who: Work from 80 artists

Lincolnwood

Summer Concert Series

When: Thursdays, July 3-31

Where: Proesel Park

Who: Varies by date

Lincolnwood Fest

When: July 24-27

Where: 6915 Kostner Ave.

Who: To be announced

Lisle

Homegrown Arts and Music Festival

When: July 26

Where: 5750 Lakeside Dr.

Who: Pino Farina Band, The Citrosonics and more

Veggie Fest

When: Aug. 9-10

Where: Danada South Park

Who: Gizzae, Afinca’o and more

Lombard

Cruise Nights and Summer Concerts

When: Saturdays, June 14 – Aug. 23

Where: S. Park Avenue, St. Charles Road on Aug. 23 only

Who: Varies by date

Lombard Brew Fest

When: July 19

Where: Parkside Avenue, north of Lilacia Park

Who: Run Forrest Run

Food Truck Social on Maple Street

When: Sept. 6

Where: 23 W. Maple St.

Who: Marlon and the Shakes and Bourbon Aristocracy

Long Grove

Strawberry Fest

When: June 27-29

Where: Downtown Long Grove

Who: Kashmir, Too Fighters and more

Vintage Days

When: July 26-27

Where: Downtown Long Grove

Who: Heroes & Legends Music, Rachel Faul and more

Apple Festival

When: Sept. 26-28

Where: Downtown Long Grove

Who: 7th Heaven, Beyond the Blonde and more

Morton Grove

Morton Grove Days

When: July 3-6

Where: Morton Grove Harrer Park and Civic Center

What: Parade, carnival, fireworks show and more

Mount Prospect

Fridays on the Green

When: Select Fridays, May 30 – Aug. 29

Where: Centennial Green outside Village Hall

Who: Varies by date

Community Band Concerts

When: Mondays, June 23 – July 28

Where: Veterans Memorial Bandshell

Who: Varies by date

Soundscapes Concert Series

When: Thursdays, June 26 – July 31

Where: Veterans Memorial Bandshell

Who: Varies by date

Downtown Block Party

When: July 25-26

Where: Emerson Street and Busse Avenue

Who: Bizar Entertainment

Mount Prospect Celebration of Cultures

When: Aug. 23

Where: Kopp Park

What: Cultural performances, foods and more

Mundelein

Concerts in the Park

When: Sundays, May 25 – Aug. 17

Where: Kracklauer Park

Who: Varies by date

Mundelein Community Days

When: July 3-6

Where: Map here

What: Carnival, games, contests and more

Naperville

Naperville Halal Fest

When: Aug. 2-3

Where: Frontier Park

What: Performances, cuisine and more

Naperville Jaycees’ Last Fling

When: Aug. 29 – Sept. 1

Where: Map to be announced

Who: Schedule to be announced

Swadeshi Mela International Trade Fair

When: Sept. 4-7

Where: Mall of India

What: Vendors, performances and more

Riverwalk Fine Art Fair

When: Sept. 20-21

Where: Main and Jackson along the Riverwalk

Who: Previous years’ artists can be found here.

Northbrook

Grapes on the Green

When: June 14

Where: Downtown Northbrook

Who: Flat Cats

Tuesdays in the Park

When: Tuesdays June 25 – Aug. 6

Where: Village Green Park

Who: Varies by date

Northbrook Days Festival

When: July 30 – Aug. 3

Where: West Metra Commuter Lot, Northbrook Station

Who: Schedule to be announced

Oak Brook

Taste of Oak Brook

When: July 3

Where: Village Sports Core Fields

Who: 16 Candles and Fearless

Summer Concert Series

When: Thursdays, July 10 – Aug. 7

Where: Oaks Amphitheater

Who: Varies by date

Oak Park

Summer Concerts

When: Sundays, June 8 – Aug. 24

Where: Scoville Park

Who: Varies by date

Oaktoberfest

When: Sept. 26-27

Where: Marion Street and North Boulevard, south of Lake Street

Who: To be announced

Oakbrook Terrace

Summer Concerts

When: Fridays, June 27 – Sept. 5

Where: Terrace View Park

Who: Varies by date

Orland Park

Yacht Rock and Soft Rock Night

When: July 12

Where: Centennial Park

Who: Firefall, Ambrosia and Pablo Cruise

British Invasion

When: July 17

Where: Centennial Park West

Who: Rocks Off and American English

Woodstock 69 Revisited

When: July 24

Where: Centennial Park West

Who: Axis, Soul Sacrifice, Creedence Revived

Taste of Orland Park

When: Aug. 1-3

Where: Centennial Park West

Who: Sixteen Candles, Tommy DeCarlo, Jason Scheff and more

Palatine

Sounds of Summer

When: Select dates June 4 – Aug. 7

Where: Fred P. Hall Amphitheater

Who: Varies by date

Palatine Jaycees Hometown Fest

When: July 2-6

Where: Community Park

Who: iPop, Too Much Molly and more

Street Fest

When: Aug. 22-24

Where: Downtown Palatine, Brockway and Slade streets

Who: ARRA, Sixteen Candles and more

Park Ridge

Concerts in the Park

When: Fridays, June 20 – Aug. 15

Where: Hodges Park

Who: Varies by date

Taste of Park Ridge

When: July 10-12

Where: 100 Summit Ave.

Who: Kashmir, The Ginger Road and more

Prospect Heights

Prospect Heights Block Party

When: June 21

Where: 110 W. Camp McDonald Rd.

Who: Modern Day Romeos, Erik Donner and more

Rolling Meadows

Fridays Rock! & Roll in Meadows

When: July 18, Aug. 15, Sept. 12

Where: Kimball Hill Park

Who: Two bands each night

Meadows Fest

When: Sept. 12-14

Where: Details to be announced

Who: Details to be announced

Roselle

Concerts on Main

When: Select Thursdays, June 12 – Aug. 28

Where: Petal Plaza, Downtown Roselle

Who: Varies by date

Concerts in the Park

When: Select Thursdays, June 19 – Sept. 4

Where: Turner Park Pavillion

Who: Varies by date

Taste of Roselle

When: Aug. 1-3

Where: Main Street between Prospect and Howard

Who: To be announced

Schaumburg

Summer Breeze Concert Series

When: Select dates, June 5 – Aug. 23

Where: Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts

Who: Varies by date

Septemberfest

When: Aug. 30 – Sept. 1

Where: Schaumburg Road between Roselle and Plum Grove

Who: Danny Seraphine & CTA and SEMPLE Band

Skokie

Wednesdays on the Green

When: Wednesdays, June 11 – Aug. 13

Where: Village Green

Who: Varies by date

Summer Concert Series

When: Select Sundays, June 29 – Aug. 10

Where: Devonshire Park

Who: Varies by date

Out of Space

When: July 24-27

Where: North Field, Illinois Science & Technology Park

Who: Sylvan Esso, Shakey Graves and more

Backlot Bash

When: Aug. 22-24

Where: Downtown Skokie

Who: Elements, Jesus Jones and more

Tinley Park

Music in the Plaza

When: Select dates, June 21 – Sept. 27

Where: Zabrocki Plaza and Harmony Square Plaza

Who: Varies by date

Tinley Park Block Party

When: July 19-20

Where: Harmony Square

Who: Infinity, Gold Dust Dreams and more

Vernon Hills

Arbortheater Concerts

When: Select Wednesdays, June 18 – Aug. 6

Where: Memorial Arbortheater

Who: Varies by date

Vernon Hills Days

When: July 17-20

Where: Century Park

Who: Too Hype Crew, Starlight City and more

Westmont

Summer Concert Series

When: June 18, July 16, August 13

Where: Varies by date

Who: Varies by date

Taste of Westmont

When: July 10-13

Where: Downtown Westmont on Cass Avenue

Who: Tennessee Whiskey, Hairbangers Ball and more

Wheeling

Rock N’ Run the Runway

When: June 28

Where: Chicago Executive Airport

Who: Wildfire and 7th Heaven

Wilmette

Acoustics on the Corner

When: Fridays and Saturdays, June – September

Where: Corner of Wilmette and Central avenues

Who: Varies by date

Music on the Green

When: June 17, July 15, Aug. 19

Where: Village Hall

Who: Varies by date

Wilmette Art Fair

When: Aug. 2-3

Where: 1141 Central Ave.

Who: Work from 100 artists

Wilmette Block Party

When: Sept. 6

Where: Downtown Wilmette

Who: Sincerely Sarlacc, Dirty Pop, Anthem

Winnetka

Fred’s Garage Band Summer Music Series

When: Wednesdays, June 4 – Oct. 8

Where: Fred’s Garage

Who: Varies by date

Wednesdays in the Woods

When: Wednesdays, June 18 – Aug. 27

Where: Hubbard Woods

Who: Varies by date

Winnetka Music Festival

When: June 20-21

Where: Downtown Winnetka

Who: The Revivalists, Cold War Kids and more

Yorkville

River Fest

When: July 19

Where: Riverfront Park

Who: Back Country Roads, Riplock and Cowby Co. The Country Music Show

Hometown Days Festival

When: Aug. 28-31

Where: Beecher Community Park

Who: Hi Infidelity, The Chicago Experience and more