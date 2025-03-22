2025 Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle: Full list of street closures

Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle

The race kicks off officially at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, but road closures in the area are already underway

By Grace Erwin

The 2025 Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle is just hours away, with thousands of participants preparing to traverse through Grant Park Sunday in the annual race.

While the race officially steps off at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, some street closures are already underway as organizers make final preparations for the event.

Additionally, Grant Park is closed to all vehicle traffic until approximately 3 p.m. Sunday.

Event organizers say they are working with the Chicago Police Department to ensure the closures follow a “rolling pattern,” so when the last participant passes, the street may reopen.

Here's the full list of closures:

Monday, March 17 at 6 a.m. (anticipated opening, Wednesday, March 26 at 3 p.m.)

·         Balbo Dr. from Columbus Dr. to DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Saturday, March 22 at 6 a.m. (anticipated opening, Sunday, March 23)

·        Columbus Dr. from Ida B. Wells Dr. to Roosevelt Rd.(opens at 2 p.m.)

·         Columbus Dr. from Monroe St. to Ida B. Wells Dr.(opens at 1 p.m.)

·         Balbo Drive from Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr. (opens at 2 p.m.)

·         Jackson Blvd from Michigan Ave. to DuSable Laker Shore Drive. (opens at 1 p.m.)

·         Ida B. Wells Drive from Congress Plaza to Columbus Dr.  (opens at 1 p.m.)

Sunday, March 23 at 2 a.m. (anticipated opening, Sunday, March 23)

·        Congress Plaza at Michigan Ave. from Van Buren St. to Harrison St. (opens at 1 p.m.)

·         Monroe St. from Michigan Ave. to DuSable Lake Shore Drive (reopens at 11 a.m.)

·         Columbus Dr. from Randolph St. to Monroe St. (reopens at 11 a.m.)

Sunday, March 23, between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. (anticipated opening, Sunday, March 23)

·         Ida B. Wells from Michigan Ave. to Congress Plaza (closes at 6 a.m., opens at 1 p.m.)

·         Columbus Dr. from McFetridge Dr. to Roosevelt Rd. (closes at 7 a.m., opens at noon)

Sunday, March 23, between 7:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Streets will open as runners pass through the area:

·         Columbus Dr. from Roosevelt Rd. to Grand Ave.

·         Grand Ave. from Columbus Dr. to State St.

·         State St. from Grand Ave. to Wacker Dr.

·         Wacker Drive from State St. to Washington Blvd.

·         Washington Blvd. from Wacker Dr. to State St.

·         State St. from Washington Blvd. to Jackson Blvd.

·         Jackson Blvd. from State St. to Franklin St.

·         Franklin St. from Jackson Blvd. to Harrison St.

·         Harrison St. from Franklin St. to Michigan Ave.

·         Michigan Ave. from Harrison St. to Roosevelt Rd.

·         Roosevelt Rd. from Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr.

