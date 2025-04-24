Tickets for one of the suburbs most popular summer music series, Ravinia Festival, go on sale Thursday.

Ticket sales for the century-old summer music series, which takes place from June 6 - Aug. 13 in Highland Park's Braeside neighborhood, go on sale at 8 a.m. exclusively at Ravinia.org, according to organizers.

The festival is known for its diverse musical programming, and the 2025 summer lineup features more than 100 concerts, ranging from classical, to funk, to rock, classical and more. The festival also features kids and family concerts and events, including Laurie Berkner and a Sound of Music sing-a-long.

Big headliners this year include James Taylor, Heart, Beck, "Weird Al" Yankovic, Earth, Wind & Fire, Chicago, The Black Crows, Dispatch and more.

"Ravinia’s 36-acre park is nestled in a gently wooded area, making it an enchanting place to experience music this summer," a release said. "Guests can bring their own picnics or eat at one of the park restaurants."

Tickets for shows vary, with lawn tickets beginning at $15.

"Ravinia has no affiliation with websites that resell tickets," officials stressed. "Third-party ticket amounts and prices are pure speculation, and frequently add large markups."

The full 2025 Ravinia schedule and ticketing information can be found here.