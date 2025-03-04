2025 National Pancake Day: IHOP to give away free pancakes Tuesday

Free pancakes? Yes please.

Tuesday, March 4, IHOP will offer a free short stack of pancakes in honor of one of the most delicious holidays, National Pancake Day.

According to an announcement from the breakfast chain, the offer for a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes is good from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 4.

The one-day tradition -- in its 18th year -- takes place at participating IHOP restaurants nationwide as part of IHOP's "Month of Giving."

IHOP has 44 restaurant in Illinois. Find your closest IHOP here.

That's not the only freebie in Chicago Tuesday.

Chicago residents on March 4 can also visit the 360 CHICAGO observation deck at the former John Hancock building for free in honor of Chicago's 188th birthday. Here's more information.