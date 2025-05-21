Wrigley Field

2025 concert season at Wrigley Field begins this week. Here's who's playing at the stadium this summer

Five concerts are scheduled at Wrigley Field for 2025, with two of the bands making their Kpop debut at the stadium

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 15: A view of the crowd at the Hella Mega Tour at Wrigley Field on August 15, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images)

Concert season at Wrigley Field officially begins Thursday.

In addition to hosting the Chicago Cubs and Upper Deck Golf, the Friendly Confines this summer will also host 5 concerts for the 2025 season, according to the MLB website. On concert nights, fans may find street closures in an around the stadium, along with specific drop-off and pick-up points for rideshare drivers.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

May 22, Post Malone with Jelly Roll and special guest Sierra Ferrell will kick off the Wrigley Field concert series, according to organizers. As of Tuesday, tickets for the show were still available, the website showed.

Four other concerts are scheduled at the baseball venue for 2025, with two of the bands making their Kpop debut at the stadium.

Here's the full list of who's playing at Wrigley Field this year:

Stray Kids: Thursday, June 26

ATEEZ: Saturday, July 26

Jonas Brothers: Tuesday, Aug. 26

Chris Brown: Thursday, Aug. 28

Lollapalooza May 15

Lollapalooza releases daily schedule with times, locations and more

Lollapalooza Mar 21

‘I don't think I've ever seen this happen so fast': Lollapalooza tickets sold out in under an hour

Lollapalooza Mar 18

Lollapalooza lineup released: Here's who's playing for 2025 summer festival in Chicago

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

Wrigley Fieldchicago concerts
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us