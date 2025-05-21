2025 concert season at Wrigley Field begins this week. Here's who's playing at the stadium this summer

Concert season at Wrigley Field officially begins Thursday.

In addition to hosting the Chicago Cubs and Upper Deck Golf, the Friendly Confines this summer will also host 5 concerts for the 2025 season, according to the MLB website. On concert nights, fans may find street closures in an around the stadium, along with specific drop-off and pick-up points for rideshare drivers.

May 22, Post Malone with Jelly Roll and special guest Sierra Ferrell will kick off the Wrigley Field concert series, according to organizers. As of Tuesday, tickets for the show were still available, the website showed.

Four other concerts are scheduled at the baseball venue for 2025, with two of the bands making their Kpop debut at the stadium.

Here's the full list of who's playing at Wrigley Field this year:

Stray Kids: Thursday, June 26

ATEEZ: Saturday, July 26

Jonas Brothers: Tuesday, Aug. 26

Chris Brown: Thursday, Aug. 28