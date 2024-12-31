January 2025 kicks off in Chicago Wednesday, and several famous museums across the city are planning to offer free days throughout the month.

In fact, two Chicago museums will offer free days on New Year's Day proper.

Here's a full list of Chicago museums offering free days in January, and which ones will have free days on Wednesday, Jan. 1 in the new year.

Art Institute of Chicago

Illinois residents can visit the Art Institute for free on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays as part of Free Winter Weekdays from Jan. 6 through March 14.

Admission is always free for Illinois Pre-K to 12 teachers, teaching artists working in schools, kids under 14, Chicago teens and active-duty members.

Art-lovers can reserve their tickets for free, according to the Art Institute.

Adler Planetarium

The Adler Planetarium allows Illinois residents to visit the museum for free every Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., including New Year's Day.

Interested parties must reserve tickets in advance.

The museum said admission is always free for Illinois teachers.

Chicago Botanic Garden

Located in the Chicago suburb of Glencoe, the Chicago Botanic Garden will offer free admission for Illinois residents Jan. 6-12 and on Jan. 20. More information can be found here.

DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center

Although pre-booking tickets is always required, the museum offers free admission every Wednesday.

Field Museum

Admission for Illinois residents is free on Wednesdays, including New Year's Day.

To visit for free, individuals must provide proof of residency on site. Tickets can be reserved ahead of time here.

Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago

Illinois residents can visit the Museum of Contemporary Art for free every Tuesday. The museum is always free for visitors under the age of 18. The museum also has a pay-what-you-can policy.

Shedd Aquarium

The Shedd Aquarium offers free admission on the following dates:

Jan. 7-9

Jan. 14-21

Jan. 28-30

For ticket reservations made online, there is a $5 convenience fee. For ticket reservations made over the phone, there is no fee.

More information can be found here.