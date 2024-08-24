2024 Taste of Chicago under 2 weeks away: Full list of music, vendors and more

The Taste of Chicago, one of the city's most popular summer festivals, is poised to make a return in a few weeks - but in a different timeslot.

This year, the festival will be held Sept. 6 through 8 in Grant Park, according to officials. Timing was shifted due to big summer events in the city, including NASCAR Chicago Street Race and the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

Over 40 food vendors and more than a dozen food trucks will line the three-day festival, which will also feature free performances by big names, including CeeLo Green, known for his 2010 hit "Forget You."

Curious about vendors and musical performances? We've got you covered.

Find extensive lists of both below.

2024 Taste of Chicago Food Vendors

According to officials, food vendors for the 2024 Taste of Chicago include 90 Miles Cuban Café, African Food Palace, Arepa George, Arun’s Thai Restaurant, Badou Senegalese Cuisine, Banato, Billy Goat Tavern, BJ’s Market & Bakery, Chicago Eats Market, Chicago’s Doghouse, Churro Factory (Xurro), Connie’s Pizza, Cumin Club Indian Kitchen, Donut Dudes, Doom Street Eats, Eli’s Cheesecake, Esperanza Kitchen Delights, Franco’s Ristorante, Frannie’s Café, Gaby’s Funnel Cakes, Harold’s Chicken, JJ Thai Street Food, Josephine’s Cooking, Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria, Mano Modern Café, Moore Poppin Chicago Gourmet Popcorn, Oooh Wee It Is Restaurant, Ponce Restaurant, Porkchop, Robinson’s No. 1 Ribs, Sapori Trattoria, Seoul Taco, Star of Siam Thai Restaurant, Tacotlán, Tandoor Char House, The Original Rainbow Cone, The Sole Ingredient Catering, Yum Dum, Yvolina’s Tamales, Zeitlin’s Delicatessen and a wide variety of food trucks.

2024 Taste of Chicago Music Lineup

Main Stage Schedule

Friday, September 6

5 p.m. Amira Jazeera

6 p.m. Jon B.

7 p.m. CeeLo Green

Saturday, September 7

5pm Nino Augustine

6pm La Doña

7pm Yahritza y Su Esencia

Sunday, September 8

5pm To be announced

6pm Robert DeLong

7pm Atlas Genius

Goose Island Stage Schedule

Friday, September 6

11 a.m. Second City Country Dance

2:20 p.m. Andrew Sa

3:40 p.m. Liam Taylor

5:00 p.m. Elizabeth Moen

6:20 p.m. Gabacho

7:25 p.m. Toyacoyah

Saturday, September 7

11 a.m. Hillery Banks

12:30 p.m. DJ Cymba

2:10 p.m. Zia Jenaye

2:35 p.m. T Star Verse

3:40 p.m. Heavy Crownz

5:00 p.m. Piwa

6:20 p.m. Asha Imuno

7:25 p.m. DJ Hotrod

Sunday, September 8

11 a.m. Barragoon

12:30 p.m. Jamal Smallz

2:20 p.m. Kopano

3:40 p.m. Cabeza de Chivo

5:00 p.m. Abel

6:20 p.m. MJ Nebreda

7:25 p.m. DJ Iggy

2024 Taste of Chicago SummerDance Schedule

Friday, September 6

Music by Jo-Z

11:45 a.m. Salsa / Laura Flores (La Mecca Dance)

12:45 p.m. Hustle / Nino DiGiulio (May I Have This Dance)

1:45 p.m. Flamenco / Amanda Ramirez

2:45 p.m. Footwork / Mike D. (Creation Global)

Saturday, September 7

Music by DJ Miss Bhalla

12:30 p.m. Eli’s Cheesecake Cutting

1 p.m. Bachata / Latin Rhythms

2 p.m. Bhangra / Ajanta Chakraborty (Bollywood & Culture Groove)

3 p.m. Afrobeats / Imania Detry (Ayodele Druman Dance)

4 p.m. Hip Hop / Nathalie (Urbanity Dance Chicago)

Sunday, September 8

Music by Ranee

11:45 a.m. Line Dance / Vero Sagredo (Steadfast Dance Center)

12:45 p.m. KPOP / Chemical X

1:45 p.m. Regional Mexicano / Ballet Folklorico de Chicago

2:45 p.m. House / Vero Sagredo (Steadfast Dance Center)