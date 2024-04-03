Rosemont's Parkway Bank Park has announced the lineup for its 2024 "Rockin' in the Park" free concert series.

The suburban music series kicks off Sunday, May 26 and continues every Thursday and select Friday evenings from May 30 through Aug. 26, according to a press release. Opening night and Thursday night shows will feature a post-show musical fireworks display, the release added.

The free concerts, featuring music from classic cover bands, run from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. and take place on the park's great lawn, according to organizers. Outside food and coolers are prohibited, but food and beverage tents are available, organizers added.

Parking is available at the Parking Bank Parking garage and is free with validation from any of the park's venues, the release said.

Below is the full lineup for the 2024 season:

Sunday, May 26: Pino Farina Band – Adult alternative rock group

Thursday, May 30: Radio Gaga – Featuring the hits of Queen and Lady Gaga

Thursday, June 6: Brooklyn Charmers – Tribute to Steely Dan

Thursday, June 13: The Traveling Salvation Show – Rock-oriented tribute to the legendary Neil Diamond



Thursday, June 20: Atomic Punks – Tribute to the glory days of Van Halen fronted David Lee Roth



Thursday, June 27: The Dyer Davis Group – Blues-inspired guitarist



Friday, June 28: 24K Magic / George Michael Reborn - Tributes to Bruno Mars and George Michael and Wham!



Thursday, July 4: Silver Bullet Band STL – 10-piece tribute to the music of Bob Seger



Thursday, July 11: Ticket to the Moon -- Electric Light Orchestra (ELO) tribute band



Thursday, July 18: Departure – Journey tribute band

Thursday, July 25: Live the Who – Tribute to The Who



Friday, July 26: Boy Band Night / Dancing Queen – Boy band tribute band, ABBA tribute band



Thursday, August 1: Southern Accents – Recreates the music, style and sound of Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers



Thursday, August 8: Rumours ATL – Fleetwood Mac tribute band

Thursday, August 15: Echoes of Pompeii – Pink Floyd tribute band



Thursday, August 22: Slippery When Wet – Slippery When Wet performs the exact live arrangements from Bon Jovi’s 2000 “Crush” tour, 2002 “Bounce” tour, 2005 “Have a Nice Day” tour, 2008 “Lost Highway” tour and 2010 “The Circle” tour.



Thursday, August 29: Elton Rohn – As Elton Rohn, Ron Camilleri recreates the feeling of seeing a 1970s Elton John concert



Friday, August 30: Bee Gees Gold / The Wayouts -- Bee Gees cover band, and 1960s garage rock tribute band