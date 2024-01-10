Chicago Boat Show begins with tours of million-dollar yachts, pontoons and more

What better way to prepare for a Chicago snowstorm then to picture yourself basking in the sun while floating on a boat in Lake Michigan?

Wednesday, the 2024 Chicago Boat Show kicks off at McCormick Place, offering tours of million-dollar yachts, new motorboats, pontoons fishing boats and more.

The iconic Chicago show, which turns the convention center into a "boating marketplace and nautical oasis in the middle of winter," runs through Sunday, a release said.

According to the release, guests to the show can "test the waters" indoors, with a beach club featuring a paddlesports pool, a bumper boats pool, daily entertainment, and more.

The Discover Boating Chicago Boat Show is an annual Midwest boating tradition, attracting thousands of visitors to the Windy City each year to explore the best in boating,” Show Manager and NMMA Vice President of Midwest Boat and Sport Shows Darren Envall said in the release. “We can’t wait to welcome back longtime boat show fans and new attendees, many of whom purchased boats over the pandemic. There’s no better place to discover boating, buy your dream boat and plan for your next adventure on the water.”

Below are the hours for the 2024 Chicago Boat Show:

Wednesday, 1/10: 2-8 p.m.

Thursday, 1/11: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Friday, 1/12: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Saturday, 1/13: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Sunday, 1/14: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Tickets for adults can be purchased online here for $13 or on-site for $15, while tickets are free for kids ages 12 years and younger when accompanied by a paid adult admission.

This year's show will feature plenty of attractions, from brand new bumper boats for kids to a stand-up paddle boarding pool and a mechanical wave surf simulator.

More information on the Chicago Boat Show can be found here.

Chicago Auto Show

Following January's Boat Show will be one of the most highly anticipated events each year, the 10-day long Chicago Auto Show, the largest auto exhibition in the country.

Also held at the McCormick Place, festivities for this year's Chicago Auto Show will begin on on Feb. 8 with a two-day media preview ahead of the public show.

A "First Look for Charity" event will be held on Feb. 9 before the show officially gets underway on Saturday, Feb. 10.

The show will run through Presidents' Day, or Monday, Feb. 19.

This year's Chicago Auto Show will open every day at 10 a.m., closing at 9 p.m. on Feb. 10 and Feb. 12-18.

The show will close at 6 p.m. on Feb. 11 and at 8 p.m. on Feb. 19.

This year's event will showcase the latest innovations in automobiles, with the vehicles on display in 2024 still yet to be determined.

Tickets are $17 per person for adults, and $12 per person for children ages 4-12 and seniors ages 62 and older. Admission is free for children 3 years of age and younger.

More information on the 2024 Chicago Auto Show can be found here.

Chicago RV & Camping Show

For those interested in vehicles that are quite a bit larger, there's time to take a break while the Chicago Auto Show is going on to check out the annual Chicago RV & Camping Show at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont.

This year's show will take place from Thursday, Feb. 15 to Sunday, Feb. 18, showcasing new 2024 models with special show prices and campground related booth displays.

The show will operate with the following hours:

Thursday, 2/15: 12-8 p.m.

Friday, 2/16: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Saturday, 2/17: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sunday, 2/18: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

One-day tickets for adults ages 13 and up are $14, though a multi-day ticket can be purchased for $19. Tickets are $4 for children ages 6-12, with a multi-day pass costing $7 for kids.

More information on what to expect at this year's show can be found here.