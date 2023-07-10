2023 ‘Windy City Smokeout' set to take center stage at United Center this weekend

The annual Windy City Smokeout is set to take over the parking lots of the United Center over the weekend, and some of country music's biggest stars will hit the stage at the event.

The festival, voted "Festival of the Year" by the 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards, features a country music lineup filled with fan-favorites, along with BBQ and beer from around the country.

Limited-tickets remain available for Friday's show, with other tickets available on secondary sites, according to organizers. The event will get underway Thursday and will run through Sunday.

Here's a day-by-day breakdown of the event.

Thursday -

Hours: 2 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Headliner: Zach Bryan

Other artists: Randy Rogers Band, Bailey Zimmerman, American Aquarium, J.R. Carroll

Friday -

Hours: 2 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Headliner: Darius Rucker

Other artists: Chris Lane, Jo Dee Messina, Jackson Dean, Drew Green

Saturday -

Hours: 1 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Headliner: Luke Bryan

Other artists: Dylan Scott, Kameron Marlowe, Megan Moroney, Tanner Adell, Grady Spencer & The Work

Sunday -

Hours: 1 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Headliner: Zac Brown Band

Other artists: Eli Young Band, Larry Fleet, Caroline Jones, Lauren Watkins

General admission tickets, VIP tickets and platinum tickets are all sold out, but limited single-day tickets for Friday are still available on the festival's website. Those tickets start at $99.95.

Ticketmaster's resale site still has tickets available here.

More information about the event can be found on the Smokeout website here.