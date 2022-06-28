2023 Stanley Cup odds: Which NHL team is favored to win it all? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Colorado Avalanche buried the competition on the ice in a fitting way after winning the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup, and now all eyes are shifting to the offseason and beyond.

Though the Avalanche’s third Stanley Cup title in franchise history is still a few days fresh, let’s take an early look at which teams have the highest odds to win it all in 2023.

Colorado and the Tampa Bay Lightning, the runner-up to the title this year after going back-to-back the previous two seasons, are favored as the top two teams to win the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup.

Here is the full list of odds for next season, provided by our betting partner, PointsBet:

What are the Blackhawks’ odds of winning the 2023 Stanley Cup?

It’s not looking good for Chicago next year, with odds of +10000 to win the 2023 Stanley Cup. That’s tied with three other teams for the third-lowest odds. The Blackhawks finished second-to-last in the Central Division last year with 28 wins.

Which NHL teams are favored to win the 2023 Stanley Cup?

Colorado and Tampa Bay are the first two teams on the list, but the Toronto Maple Leafs round out the top three after being struck by the Lightning in the first round this past postseason:

Colorado Avalanche +400

Tampa Bay Lightning +900

Toronto Maple Leafs +900

Florida Panthers +1000

Carolina Hurricanes +1100

Las Vegas Golden Knights +1200

New York Rangers +1600

Minnesota Wild +1700

St. Louis Blues +1700

Calgary Flames +1800

Edmonton Oilers +1800

Boston Bruins +2200

Pittsburgh Penguins +2500

New York Islanders +3000

Washington Capitals +3500

Dallas Stars +3500

Detroit Red Wings +4000

Los Angeles Kings +4000

Vancouver Canucks +4500

Buffalo Sabres +5000

New Jersey Devils +6000

Nashville Predators +6000

Winnipeg Jets +6000

Philadelphia Flyers +7000

Ottawa Senators +7500

Anaheim Ducks +7500

Montreal Canadiens +10000

Columbus Blue Jackets +10000

Chicago Blackhawks +10000

San Jose Sharks +10000

Seattle Kraken +15000

Arizona Coyotes +50000