2023 NFL Mock Draft: Depth Emerges at Defensive Positions

Scoring is down a bit in the NFL and according to our mock draft evaluations, the first round skews toward the defensive side of the ledger.

Eighteen of the potential first round prospects are defensive players and it's generally been that way since Week 1. It'll be interesting to see if offensive talent gets over valued because of need, as evaluations continue into the off season.

Curious minds want to know, so keep pace with our weekly mocks to see how things progress. Enjoy.

NFL Draft order courtesy of Tankathon.com.

1. Texans: C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

In the 20 games Texans' quarterback Davis Mills started, he's lost 16 while only winning 3. Going forward, the Texans must decide if Mills' career 65 percent completion rate and 27 to 19 touchdown to interception comparison is good enough. Basically, if an organization has an opportunity to draft a potential franchise signal caller, it should do so and build around that quarterback's friendly cost controlled contract.

2. Raiders: Will Anderson Jr., EDGE, Georgia

Four times this season, the Raiders crafted at least a 17 point lead only to eventually lose to their opponent. Six of their seven losses have been by a touchdown or less and the team's 10 sacks is a league worst. Las Vegas' inability to sustain leads and close out games makes drafting Anderson a no brainer. This season alone, Anderson's produced eight sacks in 10 games, while generating 14 tackles for loss.

3. Panthers: Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

I am uncertain if the music that plays in the Panthers' front office are circus clown melodies or merry-go-round carousel tunes? It's laughable how dysfunctional Carolina's quarterback situation has become, because clearly, there are no immediate answers to be found on this roster. Young is a productive passer whose maturity and leadership skills could make an immediate impact on this beleaguered Carolina offense.

4. Eagles (via NO): Myles Murphy, EDGE, Clemson

Freakishly fast (4.57 40-time), Murphy's explosive first step and forceful pass rushing prowess create interior mismatches in his favor. Philadelphia's pass rushing defensive ends are unrestricted free agents and on the wrong side of 30, so, targeting a player who can cause inside and outside pressure like Murphy seems pragmatic. In 32 career games, Murphy has produced 35 tackles for loss and 18.5 sacks with six forced fumbles.

5. Jaguars: Jalen Carter, DL, Georgia

Carter deftly penetrates past double teams when pressuring the quarterback, however it's his ability to collapse the pocket and stuff running plays that makes him invaluable. Powerfully athletic, Carter's quickness and agility are effective anywhere he aligns himself along the defensive front. The Jaguars may consider Carter's high ceiling talent too tantalizing to ignore and choose him should he slide into the fifth spot.

6. Bears: Bryan Bresee, DL, Clemson

The Bears are struggling to create pressure, especially from the interior of their defensive front. Bresee is an instinctive player who plays with leverage and brutish strength, he is adept at slipping blocks and pursuing ball carriers with an unsuspecting burst and sustained lateral quickness. Bresee might prove to be the perfect three-technique fit for an Eberflus/Williams 4-3 defensive scheme.

7. Seahawks (via DEN): Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech

Wilson displays uncommon swiftness off the snap of the ball, quickly extending his lengthy arms to gain leverage past blockers. Slippery and nimble for a man his size (6'6", 275 lbs), Wilson's bendbility around the edge is difficult to gauge, complicating blockers attempts at containing his pass rush. An extremely productive player, Wilson's 27.5 tackles for loss and 14 sacks over the last 23 games indicate his potential at the next level.

8. Lions (via LAR): Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia

Detroit may use all eight of its draft picks on defensive players. Six defensive backs are unrestricted free agents and the strugging Amani Oruwariye may not be retained going forward. Ringo is a physical specimen (6'2, 210 lbs) blessed with 10.43 speed (100 meters) and NFL level agility to stay glued to receivers. Ringo beats to his own drum and is a future star in the making at the next level.

9. Texans (via CLE): Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU

Johnston is a legit aerial weapon with long striding acceleration, above average leaping ability and an impressive catching radius. As a boundary receiver, Johnston possesses NFL caliber size (6'4", 212 lbs) and speed (4.4 40-time) that should threaten opposing teams' coverage schemes. Houston may soon need a primary receiver, especially if productive wideout Brandin Cooks remains disgruntled as a Texan.

10. Steelers: Peter Skoronski, OL, Northwestern

A sound technician with exceptional upper body strength, Skoronski plays with a nastiness that discourages defenders ill equipped to handle his power. He is arguably the best offensive lineman in this draft class and he routinely produces top notch performances on a weekly basis. Skoronski is a respected pro prospect who flashes day one starting potential. According to PFF, Skoronski is the highest rated pass blocker (92.4) in the nation.

11. Lions: Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson

Simpson is a do-it-all defender with elite athleticism and a versatile toolbox which allows him to dominate games. He's a special player with the ability to blitz off the edge, shed blocks to stuff ball carriers, or glide into space and eliminate underneath passing lanes. Simpson is the type of three-down linebacker that lines up anywhere on the field, adding hope and expectations to an impoverished Lions' linebacking unit.

12. Falcons: Jordan Addison, WR, USC

Having recently traded suspended wideout Calvin Ridley, targeting last season's Biletnikoff Award winner is an intriguing option going forward. Addison moves with deceptive speed and a languid fluidity that creates easy seperation from pass defenders. Eight games into the 2022 campaign, Addison averages 14.7 yards per reception and hauled in seven receiving scores to date.

13. Cardinals: Paris Johnson, OL, Ohio State

Arizona's eight unrestricted free agent offensive linemen strongly suggests the team requires depth and quality within its blocking unit. Johnson may not be the highest rated offensive line prospect, however, he might just possess greater potential than his noteworthy peers. Well balanced with quick feet, Johnson displays above average athleticism on combination blocks into the defense's second level. As a blind side pass protector, his lateral agility sufficiently matches up with speed rushing attackers.

14. Packers: Broderick Jones, OL, Georgia

Jones' size (6'4", 315 lbs) and impressive arm length allow him to sting and stymie aggressive power rushers. His dominating physical attributes are suited to playing either tackle position at the next level. Jones may be the most athletically gifted offensive line prospect in the 2023 draft class. Amazing lateral quickness defuses many pass rushers attempting to speed past the edge, and Jones' arm length presents another impediment to such defensive pressure.

15. Colts: Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee

It's possible the Colts value Will Levis from Kentucky slightly over Tennessee's Hendon Hooker at quarterback. Then again, considering how much better Hooker looked head to head against Levis this season, the Colts might reconsider their initial observation. Looking closer, the Colts may realize how much Levis reminds them of former Indy quarterback Carson Wentz and completely focus on drafting Hooker.

16. Commanders: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

Since Taylor Heinicke took over from the injured Carson Wentz at quarterback, the Commanders have won three of their last four contests. Heinicke's stats aren't eye popping (62 percent completion rate / five touchdowns / four interceptions), but his leadership motivates the offense and produces wins. However, his career 10 wins to nine losses illustrates Heinicke's limitations and Washington's short term expectations of him at quarterback. Levis offers better athleticism paired with a stronger arm and more potential as a franchise signal caller.

17. Chargers: Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah

Phillips is more quick than fast as a coverage defender, winning through disciplined positioning and next level awareness. Ten games into this season, Phillips snatched five interceptions having returned two of them for scores. Since the Chargers current nickle back, Bryce Callahan, is an unrestricted free agent, it's possible Phillips becomes the perfect slot corner/nickle back defender for Los Angeles in a wild AFC West division.

18. Bengals: Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State

Porter Jr. sports prototypical size for a corner (6'2, 191 lbs) and enjoys mixing it up physically on the gridiron. Combative with receivers, Porter forced 19 pass breakups over the last 31 games played. An ardent supporter against the run, he's compiled 112 career tackles with an acceptable miss tackle rate of approximately 10.0 percent.

19. Buccaneers: Kayshon Boutte, WR, LSU

Aside from four-time Pro Bowler Mike Evans, the Bucs' receiving corps is either aging or constantly dealing with injury and missed games. Finding a receiving partner to spell some of the double teams Evans contends with, the Bucs may target an elusive pass catching talent like Boutte, who could positively impact Tampa's passing game. An excellent pass catcher, Boutte's blend of speed, quickness and elusivity make him a perfect compliment to Evans' skill set.

20. Broncos (via SF): Isiah Foskey, EDGE, Notre Dame

Foskey's suddenness off the edge makes him a special talent that commands respect from offensive tackles. His ability to chase down ball carriers for backside stops, plus his improved awareness in thwarting trap runs and screen passes, makes him extremely difficult to scheme against. Denver's subsequent trading of edge specialist Bradley Chubb to the Dolphins, essentially created a glaring need for an effective pass rusher.

21. Patriots: Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

Witherspoon performs on the field like a typical New England Patriot defender, playing with savvy aggressiveness and honed instincts. Assessing with patience and confidence, he is never in a hurry and almost always is in position to make plays. Currently, he leads the Big Ten conference with 12 passes defended. His closing speed, high football I.Q. and concept visualization skills make him an intriguing prospect to NFL evaluators.

22. Seahawks: Noah Sewell, LB, Oregon

Sewell is a powerfully sculpted interior linebacker, whose size (6'3", 250 lbs) and strength enables him to ward off blockers while making bone-jarring tackles. He possesses the size and athleticism to man the inside and thrive in the middle of a crowded melee. This versatile hybrid defender is scheme friendly, and presents defensive coordinators with a plethora of formation options that would create mismatches in Seattle's favor.

23. Jets: Antonio Johnson, S, Texas A&M

Johnson is an enthusiatic run supporter and seems to relish delivering bone rattling blows with intimidating fashion. A livewire body imbued with a quick twitch athlelticism, Johnson can cover deep downfield as well as underneath passing lanes effectively. Johnson's positional versatility makes him an attractive prospect for most NFL teams, making his hybrid talents extremely difficult for the Jets to ignore.

24. Bills: Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

Robinson is an elite back with eye popping quickness and an elusiveness that avoids big hits. An explosive back with receiving skills, Robinson can score from anywhere on the field. He is a three-down running back with an inside/outside skill set that makes him scheme versatile for today's modern NFL offense. Robinson may be the first and only running back taken on the first day of the draft.

25. Ravens: Felix Anudike-Uzomah, EDGE, Kansas State

A former Big-12 co-Defensive Player of the Year, Anudike-Uzomah is a long-limbed and lean edge rusher, whose length capably staves off blockers until he leverages his strength past them. Effectively versatile, he can either play with his hands down on the ground, or standing in space before rushing the passer. Anudike-Uzomah plays with anticipation, methodically changing direction especially when reversing course on screen plays. Intelligent and instinctive, Anudike-Uzomah is a rising talent with a very high ceiling.

26. Titans: Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame

A physical blocker and adept pass catcher, Mayer could be an additional offensive weapon to an otherwise one-sided Derrick Henry-led running attack. His ability to stay on the field regardless the down and distance, adds an element of "surprise" for teams uncertain of whether Tennessee is passing or running. He's strong enough to hold a block in order to fake a run play, then swiftly release into the open for a downfield pass reception. Mayer's mid-level field versatility should immediately improve the imbalanced productivity of the Titans' offense.

27. Cowboys: Brian Branch, CB, Alabama

Branch boasts a legitimate 40-time of 4.4 seconds with complimentary lateral quickness. A physical player, Branch's tightly muscled core and strong lower body create significant torque when driving through opponents on his tackles. Keenly aware he astutely diagnoses schematic scenarios, successfully anticipating possibilities and closing quickly on plays. Seeing how the Cowboys were torched for three scores by a player who struggled catching passes, they might seriously want to target a quality pass defender.

28. Giants: Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee

Last year it was Alabama wideout Jameson Williams who burst onto the collegiate landscape, posting dizzying receiving statistics (1572 receiving yards / 19.9 yards per catch / 15 touchdowns). This season, much like Williams, Hyatt's combined numbers are exploding past his pass catching peers. In only 10 games played, Hyatt's 15 receiving scores leads the nation and his 1116 yards is second among FBS receivers. It's quite possible that Hyatt moved from national obscurity to a potential day one draft selection -- just like Jameson Williams.

29. Dolphins: FORFEITED

The Miami Dolphins forfeited one of their two first-round picks (plus a third-round pick in 2024) for tampering surrounding Tom Brady.

30. Vikings: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

Minnesota's best pass defender will be 33 years old next season and he has two teammates at corner back who will enter into free agency. Addressing such a crucial position heading into the 2023 campaign is practical and financially prudent. Gonzalez's defensive techniques are irksome to pass catchers, typically frustrating them into incomplete routes and dropped passes. Economically, Gonzalez shifts his hips and weight smoothly with a balanced ease that receivers are unable to separate from downfield.

31. Chiefs: Jaquelin Roy, DL, LSU

Roy exemplifies classic attributes of a three-technique defensive linemen, ranging from his size (6'4", 297 pounds) to an explosive first step. He displays the upper body strength required to succeed at the pro level, but it's his initial burst that separates him from his peers. Considering the pedestrian play its currently getting from starting interior defensive lineman Derrick Nnadi, Kansas City should seriously contemplate taking an ascending talent like Roy, an impactful player who can either collapse the pocket or sprint through it.

32. Eagles: Brandon Joseph, S, Notre Dame

Joseph is a playmaking safety with ball hawkish skills who has picked off 10 passes in his last 29 games played. Adept in run support, Joseph's 152 tackles over the same span of games illustrate his multi-faceted contributions on defense. He can operate effectively in the deep middle portions of the field, or match up individually with move tight ends. Joseph's intelligence, athleticism, versatility and leadership qualities make him an ideal choice for any defense.

