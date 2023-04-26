2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bears' Trade Down for Jaxon Smith-Njigba Comes at Cost

Schrock's crowd-sourced Bears mock draft: JSN trade down is costly originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Mock Draft Season officially comes to a close Thursday when the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft finally begins with the Carolina Panthers selecting (we think) quarterback Bryce Young.

The mocks have flowed like the Nile River ever since the Bears finished their season with 10 consecutive losses to land the No. 1 pick.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

A blockbuster trade and months of speculation have finally led us to general manager Ryan Poles' first big draft moment.

I've already filed my final mock draft, which you can read here.

But I wanted to give Bears fans their say, so I fired up the Pro Football Focus mock simulator and let Bears Twitter have a go.

The results included a first-round trade down and several Day 3 picks based on "best name," which is a theory I support.

So here it is *drumroll* Bears Twitter's Mock Draft:

Round 1

Trade!

In theory, a trade-down isn't surprising. After all, who doesn't love more picks? But the simulator gave the Bears a gift at No. 9, with edge rusher Tyree Wilson and all four top tackles still on the board.

But greed is a powerful drug. The decision to trade the No. 9 and No. 64 pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers for No. 17 and No. 32 beat out Wilson, Peter Skoronski, and Darnell Wright. It wasn't particularly close.

Hey, #Bears Fans! You've seen hundreds of mock drafts this offseason. So now it's your turn!



I'll fire up the @PFF Mock Draft simulator and let you guys take the wheel for Ryan Poles and the Bears!



The Bears are on the clock at No. 9. What do you do? — Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) April 21, 2023

Admittedly, the Bears would probably ask for an extra Day 3 pick or two in this deal, but this is the trade the simulator accepted. My hands are tied.

Grade: B

Onto the first pick!

No. 17 -- Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

We rarely talk about the downside of trading down, but the decision bit the Bears here.

After moving out of No. 9, Wilson, Skoronski, Paris Johnson Jr., Broderick Jones, Darnell Wright, Nolan Smith, and Lukas Van Ness were selected before the Bears went back on the clock.

A brutal scene in the war room at Halas Hall.

With all of those players off the board, the Bears' decision came down to wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, defensive tackle Calijah Kancey, edge rusher Myle Murphy, and running back Bijan Robinson.

I probably would have just said f--k it and taken Robinson here, but unsurprisingly the love for Smith-Njigba remains. He's the clear WR1 in the class and already has a connection with quarterback Justin Fields.

Wow, a bold move in the draft war room. The Falcons took Devon Witherspoon at 8, allowing Tyree Wilson to fall to the Bears, but Ryan Poles trades with the Steelers and move down to No. 17. But I have bad news the top four OTs are now off the board.



What's the move? — Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) April 21, 2023

Forget protecting or affecting the quarterback. The Bears are going four-wide in 2023. Honestly, I don't hate the pick after the hand they were dealt at No. 17.

Grade: B

Moving on.

Round 2

No. 32 -- Adetomiwa Adebawore, DL, Northwestern

The Bears got the pick they traded for Chase Claypool back when they moved out of No. 9, so they are back on the clock to start Round 2 with a lot of needs still to fill.

Having an early Round 2 pick is a gateway to plenty of second-tier edge rushers in this class. Will McDonald IV and Felix Anudike-Uzomah were both still on the board, as was TCU guard Steve Avila.

But the lure of Northwestern's Adetomiwa Adebawore was too enticing to pass up. The defensive lineman blew away the combine when he ran a 4.49 40-yard dash at 282 pounds.

After some debate between JSN, Bijan, and Kancey, the Bears have selected Smith-Njigba. They miss out on the top tackles but get the clear-cut WR1 and a guy who Justin Fields loves.



Still, a lot to do in the trenches. Back on the clock at No. 32. Where do they go? — Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) April 22, 2023

His inside-outside versatility and first-step explosion are appealing, but he's one of the boom-or-bust prospects in this class. I'd have gone with McDonald here, who scouts view as an 8-10 sack per season guy.

Grade: B-

No. 53 -- Luke Wypler, C, Ohio State

Onto pick No. 53, and the Bears still haven't addressed the edge rusher or offensive tackle need. Some bad news, the offensive tackle class has already been picked over, and none are appealing options at No. 53.

But good players were still available, with Wisconsin defensive tackle Keeanu Benton, Kansas State cornerback Julius Brents, Ohio State center Luke Wypler, and USC edge rusher Tuli Tuipulotu serving as top options.

There was some bickering in the war room over Benton and Wypler, but the selection of Adebawore led to Wypler getting the nod.

Adebawore was a no-brainer here. Super athletic, versatile defensive lineman who can play inside and out.



Back on the clock at No. 53 with an elite WR and a DL in hand. What's next? — Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) April 22, 2023

Wypler is undersized but incredibly athletic. He has great quickness but has short arms by NFL standards. I'd say 53 is high to take a center, especially the No. 3 center in the class. Benton probably should have been the selection here.

Grade: C-

No. 61 -- Derick Hall, EDGE, Auburn

Finishing out Day 2, the Bears had their choice of edge rusher with Auburn's Derick Hall, Tennessee's Byron Young, and Tuipulotu still on the board. TCU cornerback Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson also was an option.

There were some calls for Tuipulotu, but Hall got the nod in the end. It's the right call.

Wypler beats out Benton, so the Bears have added a WR, a DL, and a C with their first three picks.



Last pick of the second round is up at No. 61: — Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) April 23, 2023

Hall is one of my favorite players in the class. He's a long, strong, explosive edge rusher with aggression and toughness overflowing.

This is a big win for the Bears. (I had him at No. 61 in my mock as well.)

Grade: A

No Round 3 selections mean the Bears head into Day 3 of the draft with offensive tackle highlighted and double-underlined on the needs sheet.

Round 4

No. 103 -- Wanya Morris, OT, Oklahoma

The Twitter GMs had to address offensive tackle in Round 4. While there was some argument for Clemson edge rusher K.J. Henry and Texas A&M cornerback Jaylon Jones, Oklahoma offensive tackle Wanya Morris got the nod at 103.

Hall is a long, explosive edge rusher who excels at getting to the QB. That addresses a clear need.



We head to Day with a big need at OT. Pick No. 103 is up. We'll speed up Day 3: — Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) April 23, 2023

Morris is a 6-foot-5, 307-pound athletic pass protector. He gave up just two sacks and eight pressures during his final season in Norman. He excels at getting out into space and locating defenders. That being said, Morris' technique needs a lot of work if he's going to start anytime soon.

But the need had to be addressed.

Grade: B-

No. 133 -- Chase Brown, RB, Illinois

The Bears arrived at their second fourth-round pick with a lot of good names still on the board.

Wanya Morris it is at 103. An athletic tackle with strong hands who excels in pass pro.



Time to find some steals starting at 133: — Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) April 23, 2023

Henry remained an option, but Illinois running back Chase Brown, Alabama cornerback Eli Ricks, and Penn State offensive lineman Juice Scruggs also were in the mix. Brown beat out Scruggs and Ricks as the Bears added a one-cut runner with 4.43 speed.

Brown should mix in well with Khalil Herbert and D'Onta Foreman. Well done.

Grade: B+

Round 5

No. 136 -- Eli Ricks, CB, Alabama

Back on the clock three picks later, the Twitter GMs got their man in Ricks. The Alabama corner narrowly edged Scruggs out to be the fifth-round's first selection.

What can Brown do for the Bears? The Illinois running back is a one-cut back with home run potential.



Back on the clock at No. 136. What's next? — Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) April 24, 2023

Ricks is one of my Day 3 draft favorites. He's a long, tall, fluid corner with great man coverage ability. Last season at Alabama, Ricks allowed the lowest completion rate and was second in yards allowed per coverage snap, per PFF.

He's still a little green, but I think he can start opposite Jaylon Johnson and allow Kyler Gordon to man the nickel full-time.

Grade: A-

No. 148 -- Juice Scruggs, IOL, Penn State

You could tell that if Scruggs fell to No. 148, the Twitter GMs wouldn't pass on him a third time. They selected Scruggs over Henry, Clemson offensive lineman Jordan McFadden, and Michigan edge rusher Mike Morris.

Bears add a talented corner with good coverage skills in Ricks.



Almost done here. No. 148 is up next. What's the play? — Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) April 24, 2023

Scruggs has center/guard versatility and plays with good technique and strength. The lack of quickness is an issue that might see him struggle at guard in the NFL. An OK pick in Round 5, but passing on Henry three times is something I can't rubberstamp.

But Scruggs does pass the "cool name" test we arrived at on Day 3.

Grade: C

Round 7

No. 218 -- Jake Witt, OT, Northern Mich

Round 7 was always going to be a "what the hell, why not?" moment for the Twitter GMs. The war room ran out of snacks and energy drinks, and the tape wouldn't buffer, so we're going off vibes.

Witt was narrowly selected over Ohio State cornerback Cam Brown, with San Diego State defensive lineman Jonah Tavai and Florida safety Rashad Torrence having few fans in the room.

Bears go versatile IOL with Scruggs at 148. Two picks left to find draft steals.



Are there any available at 218? — Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) April 24, 2023

I can't knock the Witt pick. He needs some time to put on weight and continue to learn the position, but there's a chance he will end up being one of this draft's deep sleepers. At No. 218, you can' do better with a dart throw.

Grade: A-

No. 258 -- Max Duggan, QB, TCU

Hell, if Brock Purdy can almost go to the Super Bowl as Mr. Irrelevant, you might as well take a stab at Duggan, right?

Duggan dwarfed Tavai, North Dakota State fullback Hunter Luepke, and Hampton wide receiver Jadakiss Bond to round out this mock.

While the Bears signed P.J. Walker to back up Fields this offseason, I do think drafting a quarterback on Day 3 is a good option. But I don't believe Duggan is the one.

Toughness, grit, and leadership are there, but the lack of size and arm strength likely will limit him in the NFL. But at pick 258, what the hell?

Grade: C-

So let's review:

The decision to pass on Wilson and the top four tackles backfired, but getting Smith-Njigba isn't the worst thing that could have happened. There was the Round 2 swing on Adebawore and Wypler before a nice run that included Hall, Ricks, Brown, and Witt.

The lack of a starting-caliber offensive tackle is concerning, and I think another edge rusher is needed. But the gambles will have paid off if Smith-Njigba blows up and Adebawore reaches booms instead of busts. If they can keep Field clean.

Overall grade: C+

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.