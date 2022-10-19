2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bears get offensive tackle of the future originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Wow! What an exciting and satisfyingly entertaining college football weekend fans recently experienced. This past Saturday showcased several marquee contests between ranked teams that battled to fantastic finishes.

As a result, not only were top 10 rankings reshuffled, but several players burst onto the national scene with their performances.

This upcoming weekend promises more high caliber match ups, with unknown players possibly generating name remembering moments. This week's mock features a few new names to our list of 31 players.

And we're using Tankathon.com's NFL Draft order.

1. Panthers: C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

Although disgruntled wideout Robbie Anderson became the Panthers' first player traded since the firing of Matt Rhule, chances are he won't be the last. All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey is another significant player rumored for trade, so it's no secret what the Panthers are attempting to accomplish. Furthermore, it should come as no surprise that a quarterback will likely be taken by Carolina, possibly making the Buckeyes' C.J. Stroud the draft's initial pick.

2. Raiders: Will Anderson Jr., EDGE, Georgia

Yes, Alabama lost a big game to unbeaten Tennessee (Go Vols!) and Anderson's impact on the game was minimal (three total tackles, one pressure). However, let's not get it twisted just how impactful Anderson has been this season. Over the past seven games, he's registered 32 total tackles,10.5 tackles for loss and five sacks with an interception for a score.

3. Lions: Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

Young's performance last weekend likely cemented him as a top-five draft prospect. Time after time, Young miraculously escaped potential sacks and completed accurate passes to harassed receivers. Under constant pressure from the Tennessee Volunteer defense and national expectations, Young may have crafted another Heisman moment (67.3 completion percentage / 455 passing yards / two passing scores with zero interceptions). The nation noticed and it's possible NFL teams like the Lions noticed, too

4. Texans: Jalen Carter, DL, Georgia

Currently, Houston ranks 28th against the run (824 rushing yards) and is allowing just over five yards per carry (5.1). Drafting a run stuffing presence like Carter could reduce the success opposing teams appear to be having against the Texans. Carter's underestimated quickness combined with his incredible strength create mismatches in his favor, from the initial point of attack to his penetration into offensive backfields.

5. Texans (via CLE): Myles Murphy, EDGE, Clemson

In order to compete in today's NFL, professional teams must develop sophisticated passing schemes. But to win playing 21st century football, organizations require defensive talent to shutdown prolific offenses. Houston possesses two first round picks which may eventually become combined top 10 selections. Should the Texans focus on defense, a disruptive player like Murphy (29 career games / 33.5 tackles for loss / 17 sacks) might provide leadership and production currently lacking in Houston.

6. Eagles (via NO): Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia

Ringo is an explosive talent with legitimate NFL speed (4.3 40-time) and a physicality that places receivers in distress. Although the Eagles secondary intercepted nine passes in six games this season, they've also allowed seven passing scores, too. Philadelphia might consider taking Ringo to shore up its pass defense. Ringo's above average change-of-direction ability, aggressive man to man coverage skills and his proficiency in zone schemes makes him a targeted asset for NFL teams.

7. Seahawks (via DEN): Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee

Hooker continues to impress weekly with each performance against some of the best teams in the country. His clutch game-winning drive against bitter rival, Alabama, demonstrated Hooker's mettle in the face of extreme competitive adversity. Although Hooker threw his first interception on the season, his five passing scores that day clearly elevated his draft status. Calm, consistent and careful with the ball, Hooker could mesh well with Seattle's compete culture under head coach Pete Carroll.

8. Steelers: Bryan Bresee, DL, Clemson

Bresee plays with a brute force ugliness that doesn't apologize for making things difficult for opposing teams. A lean interior defensive talent (6-foot-5, 300 lbs), he demonstrates an unusual ability to get skinny between double teams, powering past them behind the line of scrimmage. Bresee's ability to align as either a three-technique or five-technique defender is an asset many NFL coordinators covet.

9. Cardinals: Paris Johnson, OL, Ohio State

If Arizona picks Johnson, the organization should expect an intelligent and highly motivated competitor ready to start from day one. Athletic and blessed with above average flexibility, Johnson can set and quickly reset against speed rushers, making him a suitable blindside protector. Cardinals' quarterback, Kyler Murray is a gifted athlete with the ability to escape pass rushers as evidenced by his 233 rushing yards in six games. However, the lack of adequate pass protection has led to 107 lost yards due to sacks.

10. Jaguars: Jordan Addison, WR, USC

Addison narrowly avoided a severe season-ending injury last weekend, after suffering in agonizing pain from an awkward tackle versus Utah. It's reported that Addison is day-to-day, but still unclear as to when the reigning Biletnikoff Award winner will rejoin the Trojans' active roster. Improving health and an eventual return to play are great signs for Addison and potentially a Jaguars team searching for a true primary receiver.

11. Bears: Peter Skoronski, OL, Northwestern

Skoronski, a native of Illinois, graduated from Maine South High School as a four-star prospect who eventually committed to Northwestern. A starter since his freshman year, Skoronski's progression and development as a premier blocker led to being named as a first team All-American by the Associated Press. The Bears are due some karmic fortune and drafting an accomplished offensive lineman like Skoronski, may be the good luck boost Chicago needs going forward.

12. Commanders: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

Carson Wentz is not the answer at quarterback for Washington, and fortunately for the Commanders they have a potential out clause in his contract at season's end. Wentz will receive a little over $106 million in guaranteed money, but the Commanders will have zero dollars in dead cap space if he's released in 2023. Levis offers a higher upside without the inconsistent production and lapse in leadership that seemingly haunt Wentz throughout his career.

13. Falcons: Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson

Atlanta's defense needs all the help it can get and taking a versatile talent like Simpson, could possibly address several problem areas for the Falcons. Simpson moves with video game like suddenness, startling opponents into poor decisions and effectively causing chaos on the offensive side of the ball. The Falcons need a game changing presence in its defensive second level and Simpson might be a perfect fit for that beleaguered unit.

14. Seahawks: Isiah Foskey, EDGE, Notre Dame

Foskey possesses the speed to threaten the edge and the arm length to out leverage most blockers. A long strider, Foskey's explosive burst enhances his ability to cover ground extremely quickly, pressurizing blockers onto their heels and making them less effective. The Seahawks are eerily recreating their formula that spawned the famed "Legion of Boom" defense, which engineered two consecutive Super Bowl appearances (48 and 49).

15. Bengals: Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State

Porter is a high level athlete with prototypical size (6-foot-2, 198 lbs) who uses his length to challenge receivers at various catch angles. Loose hips allow for an easy fluidity when covering pass catchers across the field, and Porter's exceptional speed matches most deep threat wideouts. Cincinnati needs quality depth in its secondary and Porter, who possesses future star potential, would be a great selection if available.

16. Patriots: Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina

As long as future Hall-of-Fame head coach, Bill Belichick is guiding the Patriots, chances are he'll lean toward drafting a defensive impact player over an offensive skill player. Out of a possible 17 first round picks during Belichick's tenure, the Patriots took nine defensive players. Smith could be the tenth player taken in the first round considering his size (6-foot-1, 188 lbs) and coverage acumen. A clever boundary defender, Smith has recorded six picks in his last 24 games played.

17. Dolphins: FORFEITED

The Miami Dolphins forfeited one of their two first-round picks (plus a third-round pick in 2024) for tampering surrounding Tom Brady.

18. Packers: Broderick Jones, OL Georgia

Considering the physical pounding Packers' superstar quarterback, Aaron Rodgers received throughout the first six games, it's a strong possibility they'll target an offensive lineman in the draft. Jones may be the most athletically gifted offensive line prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft class. Amazing lateral quickness defuses many pass rushers attempting to speed past the edge, and Jones' arm length presents another impediment to such defensive pressure.

19. Dolphins (via SF): Felix Anudike-Uzomah, EDGE, Kansas State

A long-limbed and lean edge rusher, Anudike-Uzomah's length capably staves off blockers until he leverages his strength past them. Effectively versatile, he can either play with his hands down on the ground, or standing in space before rushing the passer. Anudike-Uzomah plays with anticipation capably changing direction laterally, or by reversing course when reading screen plays. Intelligent and instinctive, Anudike-Uzomah is a rising talent with a very high ceiling.

20. Buccaneers: Quentin Johnson, WR, TCU

Johnston's ability to create separation at his size (6-foot-4, 212 lbs) makes him dangerous across the gridiron, but especially problematic in the red zone. Over the past two games, Johnston tallied 22 receptions for 386 yards, averaging 17.5 yards per catch for two receiving scores. Tampa's receiving corps is aging, so potentially adding a talent like Johnston offers a promising upside for a struggling Buccaneers' offense.

21. Ravens: Noah Sewell, LB, Oregon

Each of the three losses the Ravens suffered resulted from an ineffectual defense that couldn't sustain leads and prevent comebacks. Sewell wins with a physicality reminiscent of past Ravens' linebackers from the early 2000s. His ability to stack and shed blocks helps him regulate the middle of the field, while his NFL caliber quickness expands his lateral coverage on any given play.

22. Lions (via LAR): Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah

Extremely competitive, Phillips defiantly welcomes all challengers and generally rises to the competition level. Seven games into this season, Phillips snatched five interceptions having returned two of them for scores. The Lions need help in all phases of their pass coverage and Phillips' versatility should thrust him onto the field from day one, if Detroit drafts the ballhawk from Utah.

23. Colts: Antonio Johnson, FS, Texas A&M

Johnson's positional versatility makes him an attractive prospect for most NFL teams. His ability to line up as a slot corner, a nickel linebacker, or play either safety spot makes him the type of deceptive defender that keeps offenses guessing. His active mind matches an easy athleticism to mentally and physically handle today's complex offenses. A hybrid talent like Johnson would be hard for Indianapolis to ignore.

24. Titans: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

Several weeks ago, and throughout many preseason mock drafts (mine included), Smith-Njigba was regarded as a potential top 10 pro prospect. However, an early season injury and various peers excelling created a downgrading of his draft status. The Titans' passing attack is "offensive" (31st in the NFL) and in desperate need of a talent infusion. Smith-Njigba may have dropped in some pundits eyes, but keener observations suggest his skill set rates higher than those that doubt profess.

25. Chargers: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

A naturally gifted athlete from a family sporting two All-American track stars (two older sisters), Gonzalez plays with a confident certitude that compliments his athleticism. Gonzalez pivots cleanly and showcases an acceleration that gains immediate upfield access when challenging pass catchers. This long-limbed defender competes tenaciously for 50/50 jump balls with an astounding 42 inch vertical that challenges the largest of catch radiuses.

26. Jets: Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame

Mayer would fit in nicely with an emerging Jets' team requiring a dependable weapon to stress the seams of a defense. An impressive pass-catching target, Mayer consistently puts up solid numbers which make defenses notice his production. A competent blocker, it's Mayer's pass catching skills (151 career receptions / 1,701 receiving yards / 14 scoring TDs) that might make him an attractive option for a young, ascending Jets' offense.

27. Cowboys: Andre Carter II, EDGE, Army

Extremely quick hands help Carter rapidly shed blocks and aggressively pursue ball carriers with missile locking precision. The Cowboys are playing dominating defense, but free agency may strip Dallas' depth and cumulative team speed. Carter plays fast and purposeful and could easily merge his style with an aggressive Dallas front seven. America's team may target an American service academy cadet on April 27.

28. Giants: A.T. Perry, WR, Wake Forest

Perry is a highly productive player who's accomplishments are possibly overlooked because of where he plays football. Wake Forest does not have the reputation for developing NFL caliber receivers, however, there is a first time for most things. So far, in 29 career games Perry accumulated 119 catches for 2,048 yards and 21 receiving scores. If the Giants approach this draft with open minds, it shouldn't take long to consider choosing this gifted receiver from Wake Forest.

29. Chiefs: Olu Fashanu, OL, Penn State

Starting offensive left tackle, Orlando Brown Jr., is an unrestricted free agent as is his bookend counterpart, Andrew Wylie. Combined the pair make a little over $18 million a season, with Brown receiving roughly a little over $16 million. The Chiefs could either save money or seek to improve their depth and quality along the offensive line. Aggressive physically and possessing active hands, Fashanu is a determined blocker with a decided mean streak NFL coaches adore.

30. Vikings: Tre'vius Hodges-Tomlinson, CB, TCU

Lightning quick with a hyper twitchiness, Hodges-Tomlinson isn't easily separated from by receivers seeking open areas to catch passes. Invaluable in slot coverage, he'll likely excel as a nickel defensive back at the next level. A self-assured athlete, Hodges-Tomlinson fearlessly challenges opponents with tactile cover skills and unrelenting pressure.

31. Bills: O'Cyrus Torrence, OL, Florida

O'Cyrus' ability to quickly climb upfield catches most defenders off guard due to his massive size (6-foot-5, 347 lbs). At times, Buffalo struggles rushing the ball in obvious short yardage situations. Potentially adding a pile moving, road grading blocker with a nasty disposition, could help balance an offensive that's too heavily reliant on its superstar quarterback.

32. Eagles: Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

Robinson is one of college football's most consistent and exciting ball carriers. Currently, Robinson is averaging almost six yards per carry (5.7) and rushed for 10 touchdowns in seven game this season. NFL scouts are impressed with Robinson's entire repertoire as a complete running back. An adept pass catcher, Robinson is also averaging 14.9 yards a reception with one receiving touchdown to date.

