2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bears Fill Every Hole Thanks to Trade Down

Schrock's Bears Mock Draft 7.0: Can Poles check every box? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

After months of speculation and rumors, the 2023 NFL Draft is finally here.

Come Sunday, we will have a full grasp of what general manager Ryan Poles has done to solidify the foundation of the Bears’ rebuild and put them in position to take a step forward this fall.

That starts at No. 9, where the Bears will go on the clock needing to add elite, blue-chip talent to a roster bereft of true difference-makers at premium positions.

While all eyes will be on the decision at No. 9, Poles also has nine other picks to add meaningful contributors.

Draft week has arrived, and Mock Draft 7.0 takes one final (?) look at how things will shake out for the Bears in a critical draft for Poles’ rebuild efforts.

ROUND 1

TRADE!

C.J. Stroud slides down the board, and the Tennessee Titans move up, sending No. 11 and No. 72 to the Bears in exchange for No. 9.

Poles feels safe moving down two spots knowing he can still get his guy at No. 11.

No. 11 – Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee

It has been trending this way for a while, and I feel there’s a good chance this will be the selection come Thursday night.

Wright is a big tackle at 6-foot-5, 333 pounds, but also has great athleticism for that size. He had the second-best athleticism score among tackles to test at the NFL Scouting Combine.

The 21-year-old is coming off a brilliant senior season that saw him allow just eight pressures and zero sacks for the Vols. NFL Media draft expert Daniel Jeremiah called Wright a “plug-and-play” right tackle option for the Bears.

Wright can start immediately and has what many see as a limitless ceiling.

“I think in five years we will look back and he’ll be the best tackle in the class,” an AFC scout told NBC Sports Chicago. “He can be an All-Pro right tackle but has the ability to flip over to left if you need. He’s big, strong, athletic and smart.”

Wright took a pre-draft visit to Halas Hall and told NBC Sports Chicago he believes he impressed Poles and formed a quick connection with offensive line coach Chris Morgan.

Moreover, Wright knows there’s no telling how great he can be with the right tools at his disposal.

“The main thing I tell them is, ‘You see what I have done in a year and a half of just really, really focusing in and really trying to be my best self,” Wright told NBC Sports Chicago. “You see what I did at the combine, you see pro day, you see Senior Bowl. You see like with just a little more attention to detail and a little more focus you can see how far I’ve gotten. I don’t even feel like I’ve scratched the surface. If this is where I’m at now, I’m excited to see where I’ll be at when I’m 25, 24.”

Drafting Wright allows the Bears to leave Braxton Jones at left tackle and give him another season to show he’s a legitimate building block on that side of the line while Wright locks down the right side.

ROUND 2

No. 53 – Isaiah Foskey, EDGE, Notre Dame

I thought about going with center Joe Tippmann or defensive tackle Keeanu Benton here, but I don’t want to risk losing out on a player I love who feels like a perfect fit for the Bears.

Foskey is a long, explosive edge defender with great size and speed. He’s a sure tackler who was fourth in the nation last season with 12 sacks. He has 23 sacks on 65 pressures over the past two seasons.

Foskey might be available a bit later in the round but passing on him isn’t worth the risk. He will give the Bears valuable snaps at edge on Day 1.

No. 61 – Derick Hall, EDGE, Auburn

With a true 4-3 edge-setting end in the bag, the Bears double down on the pass rush and add Hall late in the second round.

Another long, explosive, aggressive edge rusher, Hall has the strength to take on much bigger players and the burst to get around the edge and collapse the pocket in a heartbeat.

“He’s got a lot of Carl Lawson in him,” an AFC Scout told NBC Sports Chicago. “He’s a true power rusher who is a nightmare to block. He has to get better at defending the run, but he’ll get to the quarterback.”

No. 64 – Zacch Pickens, DT, South Carolina

Another guy the Bears can’t let get away. With Jalen Carter, Calijah Kancey, and Benton off the board, it’s imperative the Bears address the three-technique with Pickens.

An athletic defensive tackle with a quick first step who excels at getting upfield and causing disruption? That’ll work in Matt Eberflus’ defense.

Pickens is one of the best athletes at his position in this class, and the Bears should be able to unlock what is a deep well of talent.

At the very least, Pickens will give them good rotational minutes in Year 1 while developing into the best version of himself.

The Bears have revamped the defensive line with three straight Day 2 picks.

No. 72 – Jayden Reed, WR, Michigan State

With the defensive line looking serviceable now and offensive tackle addressed, the Bears need to get another playmaker for quarterback Justin Fields.

Chicago native Jayden Reed is the ideal target. While most mocks have him in the Round 4-5 range, he’ll likely go much earlier with smart teams like the 49ers and Steelers circling. If those front offices have a player circled, it’s for a reason.

Reed is a versatile wide receiver who can play in the slot or out wide. He also can play on special teams, which is a must for any wide receiver that the Bears draft.

“He’s insanely competitve,” the NFC scout said. “He’s a little undersized but that doesn’t seem to affect him. Good route-runner who can make guys miss once he has the ball in his hands. He’ll go higher than people realize.”

ROUND 4

No. 103 – Darius Rush, CB, South Carolina

It’s time to address the secondary, and Rush should be a perfect fit opposite Jaylon Johnson on the outside.

A former wide receiver, Rush is a big, long, and physical corner with excellent ball skills and 4.36 speed.

Rush sometimes struggles to stay connected to routes, but he has the makeup speed and ball skills to disrupt passes even when initially beaten.

No. 133 – Ricky Stromberg, IOL, Arkansas

It’s easy to see the Bears being tempted to draft a center in the second round. Joe Tippmann and John Michael-Schmitz are tremendous talents, and the Bears need a long-term answer in the middle of their line.

But there is value to be found on Day 3, and Stromberg is a good fit for the Bears’ scheme.

At 6-foot-3, 306 pounds, Stromberg is a strong, athletic center with tremendous instincts, awareness, and a high football IQ.

Sprinkle in the versatility to play guard, and Stromberg is precisely what Poles is looking for in a Day 3 pick.

ROUND 5

No. 136 – Wanya Morris, OT, Oklahoma

Poles will absolutely look to add more developmental tackles on Day 3 of the draft. Morris is worth the dart throw in Round 5.

At 6-foot-5, 307 pounds, Morris has the size, length (35 1/8-inch arms), and athleticism to be a starting tackle in the NFL.

Morris allowed just two sacks and eight total pressures last season for the Sooners. There’s a chance his testing scores cause him to go higher than the tape suggests, but he’s good value in Round 5 for a Bears team that needs depth on the offensive line.

“With Morris, you’re talking about the length and the ideal body size for an NFL tackle,” the NFC scout said. “The athleticism is great, and he really thrives at locating defenders in space and squaring them up. But he still needs a lot of developmental work with his technique and strength to feel good putting him out there. He’s a good project to have.”

ROUND 7

No. 218 – Jalen Redmond, DT, Oklahoma

Redmond is a hard player to project. The size and athleticism are intriguing, but he didn’t do much on tape last season at Oklahoma.

A 6-foot-3, 298-pound defensive tackle with elite get-off should rack up more than seven sacks in the past two seasons, especially in the Big 12. The lack of production is concerning and could cause Redmond to fall into the sixth or seventh round.

The Bears have already addressed the three-technique spot with Pickens, but if Redmond is still there in Round 7, they’d be wise to take a chance on him.

The burst and bend are top-notch, so it’s easy to see Redmond developing into a solid three-tech in the NFL. It will take time, though, and it might never happen.

No. 258 -- Xazavian Valladay, RB, Arizona State

We round out the mock with a Chicago native who could find a way into the Bears’ running back room.

Valladay is a back who can accelerate quickly and is at his best when attacking the edge of a defense.

He has the speed and one-cut explosiveness the Bears covet in their backs.

When drafting late on Day 3, you’re just trying to find one trait that can be useful, and Valladay’s explosion fits that to a tee.

“Valladay has a slight frame and is a straight-line runner, but the acceleration and decisiveness are pluses,” the AFC scout said. “Sixteen touchdowns last year. His speed off the edge is a weapon.”

