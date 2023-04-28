2023 NFL Draft: Why Zacch Pickens Could Be Steal for Bears

Why Zacch Pickens could be NFL draft steal for Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- The Bears had a plan for Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft on Friday. They also had a type.

General manager Ryan Poles opened his night by selecting Florida defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. and then traded back up to No. 56 to draft Miami cornerback Tyrique Stevenson.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Both Dexter and Stevenson are former five-star recruits with elite athletic traits who didn't live up to their billing in college.

That trend continued with the Bears' final pick of Day 2 when they selected South Carolina defensive tackle Zacch Pickens with the first pick of the third round at No. 64.

In Pickens, the Bears get a long, athletic interior defensive lineman with elite quickness that suits an upfield attacking three-technique.

The Bears didn't address the three-technique in free agency. They entered the draft with a gaping hole in the middle of their defensive line.

The hope and belief are that Dexter and Pickens can combine to give the Bears a solid rotation at either the shade tackle or three-technique.

Pickens' athleticism and quickness give him an advantage as both a run defender and a pass rusher. He promised to stop the run on Day 1 as a Bear, but his real potential lies in his ability to become a game-wrecking pass-rusher.

While he only recorded 6.5 sacks in his final two seasons at South Carolina, Pickens is confident he can reach his potential in Chicago.

"I can be one of the greatest if I check all my boxes," Pickens told Chicago media on a Zoom call Friday. "If I do everything right and, I know I will, I can be one of the greats. And I’m not holding that back. I’m so for real. If I check all the boxes and when I do check all the boxes, I promise you I’m going to be the best defensive interior tackle. And that’s exactly what I’m going to bring. My best each and every day."

The Bears' defensive line struggled mightily last season. The interior was especially putrid, with starting three-technique Justin Jones amassing just 27 pressures.

Pickens is far from a finished product. But he has the size, power, speed, and athleticism the Bears covet in a disruptive three-technique. His initial quickness allows him to create havoc as a pass-rusher, but he needs to widen his pass-rush repertoire to become a more consistent threat.

There are questions about Pickens. His lack of production at South Carolina is concerning but can also be partially attributed to the lack of coaching stability in the program.

The physical tools outweigh those questions. He has everything required to be an impactful three-down defensive lineman in the NFL. But it's up to him and Eberflus' staff to turn flashes of brilliance we saw in Columbia into an every-down occurrence in Chicago.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.