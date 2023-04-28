2023 NFL Draft: Why Bears Traded Up to Select Tyrique Stevenson

Why Bears traded up to draft Tyrique Stevenson at No. 56 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- After opening their Day 2 festivities with the selection of Florida defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr., general manager Ryan Poles moved back up in the 2023 NFL Draft to inject talent into the Bears' secondary.

Poles traded the No. 61 overall pick and No. 136 to the Jacksonville Jaguars for the No. 56 overall pick, which he used to select Miami cornerback Tyrique Stevenson.

Stevenson is a long, physical press-man corner with the size and strength to match up with bigger receivers in the NFL. The 6-foot, 198-pound cornerback has good recovery speed, elite ball skills and has drawn comparisons to Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry.

Over the past two seasons, Stevenson allowed a completion rate of 47.2 percent, per Pro Football Focus. During that time, Stevenson gave up 42 catches for 581 yards and five touchdowns. He also recorded three interceptions during that time.

In Stevenson, the Bears get the ideal corner to play opposite Jaylon Johnson, allowing second-year cornerback Kyler Gordon to focus on playing the nickel full-time.

Stevenson is another high traits prospect the Bears believe will flourish once inside the Halas Hall walls.

"You going to get one dog player that's coming," Stevenson told Chicago media after being drafted. "All-out baller who is coming in to make an impact from Day 1."

Poles revamped the Bears' secondary last year with the selections of Gordon and safety Jaquan Brisker.

The Bears just needed one more athletic boundary corner to complete their grand secondary rebuild. They targeted Stevenson early in the draft process and didn't want to take the chance he would be selected before they went back on the clock at No. 61.

Poles got his guy, and the Bears' secondary is complete.

