2023 NFL Draft: Why Bears Targeted WR Tyler Scott to Help Justin Fields

Why Bears drafted dynamic playmaker Scott to help Fields originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- After spending all of Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft on defense, the Bears went back to prioritizing help for quarterback Justin Fields on Day 3 on Saturday.

General manager Ryan Poles drafted Texas running back Roschon Johnson with the Bears' first pick of the fourth round and then stole a weapon off the board at No. 133 by selecting Cincinnati wide receiver Tyler Scott.

Most scouting services viewed Scott as a top-50 pick, but he slid to Round 4, and the Bears were able to add a dynamic weapon known for his ability to flip on the afterburners.

Compared to T.Y. Hilton in the pre-draft process, Scott has the twitchiness, explosion, and top-end speed to create big plays all over the field.

"He can really take the top off," Bears scout Ryan Cavanaugh said of Scott. "Justin is going to like throwing to him deep."

The Bears were impressed with Scott's versatility and route-running, which should allow him to play both outside and in the slot.

Scott was a big-play machine during his time with the Bearcats, with 10 of his 14 career touchdowns going for 30-plus yards.

Scott is a former Junior Olympic sprinter who can get up to his top speed in a heartbeat. His run-after-the-catch ability makes him a threat to take a 5-yard pass and turn it into a 50-yard house call.

Scott is a former running back who is still learning the position, but his top gear is something you can't teach.

He has the potential to develop into an elite playmaker for Fields. His ability to take the top off a defense should also make life easier for DJ Moore and Darnell Mooney to operate in the middle of the Field.

The Bears opened the draft by addressing the protection in front of Justin Fields by drafting offensive tackle Darnell Wright at No. 10 overall. Two days later, they added to their offensive arsenal by getting one of the draft's best big-play threats in Scott.

